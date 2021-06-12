DEAR HELOISE: A man approached me at the park and wanted to take a picture of my dog. I thought that was weird, and I told him no. Good thing, because my address and phone number are on the tags on my dog's collar.

There is no reason for a stranger to take a picture of my dog. I'm happy my radar kicked on and told me something's not right here.

-- Gaby W., age 14, in San Antonio

DEAR READER: Here's a Heloise High Five! If something doesn't feel right to you, it is not right. Just say no to the man, take your dog and walk away. You don't owe the man any explanation or any apology about anything.

DEAR HELOISE: Yes, this will look ridiculous, but it's a safety concern. I have a 5 pound Chihuahua and a wrought iron fence. She is tiny enough that she could slip through the rails of the fence.

So I fashioned a harness made of shoelaces and a wooden spoon that goes across her back, perpendicular to her spine. She's able to run free in the yard (I'm still out there with her), but she cannot squeeze out of the yard because the spoon prevents it.

-- Mike R. in Florida

DEAR READER: You must be an engineer! Great safety device for your Chi. And yes, supervise her outside too. It's rare, but large birds and owls have been known to swoop down and pick up small dogs.

DEAR HELOISE: In the constant struggle to maintain a healthy weight, we often try every trick in the book.

Here's a hint that's worked for me and my family. We eat several small meals per day: a small bowl of cereal and some juice for breakfast, two hours later, a small apple, then a sandwich and coffee for lunch, then a banana two hours later. Then a light dinner.

We're also deliberate about eating; no snacking in front of the TV. Focus will bring results.

-- Gerry B. in Illinois

DEAR HELOISE: I wrap a dollar store straw wreath tightly with burlap and then tuck pretty artificial flowers in the tucks. Hang it on the door, and voila! A pretty summer wreath, and the flowers can be changed out seasonally.

-- Karen M. in Indiana

DEAR HELOISE: If you buy bagels from a bakery, don't have them sliced. Bring them home and fork-split them, like an English muffin.

The butter will stay on better, and I think they taste better this way.

-- Peggy C., Cypress, Texas

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com