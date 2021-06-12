Judge orders city turn over group emails

FORT SMITH -- The city has been ordered to turn over a year's worth of emails sent to an address used for efficiently sending information to several city officials.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay on Friday ordered emails sent to the city's "Board of Director Email Group" must be released under Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act. The ruling came in response to a May 27 information request sent to the city by attorney Joey McCutchen.

As a result, the city must provide McCutchen all emails sent to the group from May 1, 2020, to May 7, 2021, within three business days. The seven members of the Board of Directors, City Administrator Carl Geffken, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman and Mayor George McGill are included in the group.

McCutchen's lawsuit accused the city of violating FOIA law by not producing the emails, which were sent to the address that functions as a funnel to its 10 recipients.

McCutchen, in a news release before Friday's court hearing, said he had concerns directors were having "secret discussion" about the city's federal consent decree to fix its sewer system and other public business.

The city cannot fulfill McCutchen's request because of the address' function as a conduit. But Russell Gibson, the city's information technology director, acknowledged the request could be fulfilled through a word search.

DeLay disagreed with Colby Roe, an attorney representing the city, who argued the email group address' function as a conduit justifies withholding the records.

While DeLay ordered the records be released, he pointed out Arkansas law doesn't require a response to an FOIA request for records that don't exist.