Lemonious races to third in 110 hurdles

University of Arkansas freshman Phillip Lemonious took third in the 110-meter hurdles on Friday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Lemonious' time of 13.39 seconds ranks No. 2 on the Razorbacks' all-time list behind Omar McLeod, the four-time NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist for Jamaica who holds the Arkansas record of 12.97 he ran in 2015.

"I tried my best," Lemonious said in a UA news release. "I came out here with a positive mindset. I knew what I was capable of doing here.

"I'm just a freshman, so I'm looking forward to become better."

Alabama senior Robert Dunn won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.25 and Iowa senior Jaylen McConico ran 13.38 to edge Leminous for second.

Lemonious and junior Markus Bellangeee, who finished third in the decathlon on Thursday night, were the only Razorbacks to score at the meet with six points each.

The Razorbacks' 12 points tied Virginia for 28th place in the final men's team standings.

"Markus and Phillip did a great job," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said in the UA news release. "To get top three in this meet is outstanding. They got us 12 valuable points. I'm very proud of both of them.

LSU won the team championship with 84 points, while host Oregon was second with 53. It was the Tigers' fifth outdoor national title and first since 2002. They also won in 1933, 1989 and 1990.

Arkansas State junior Bennett Pascoe, from Conway, finished 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 8:42.37.

Arkansas senior LaQuan Nairn finished 17th in the triple jump (51-7) and junior Amon Kemboi was 21st in the 5,000 (13:46.44).

Women's events will conclude tonight and Arkansas is tied with North Dakota State and Ohio State for third in the team standings with 13 points behind Georgia (20) and Oregon (14).

The Razorbacks lost sprinter Tiana Wilson to a torn Achilles tendon Thursday night in the 400 relay and don't have enough entries left to challenge for the team title after winning it at the NCAA Indoors.. Wilson had to scratch from the 100, 200 and 1,600 relay.

"That was a big loss," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said in a news release of Wilson's injury. "We'e just going to have to scrap together whatever we can to finish as high as we possibly can."

Going for the Razorbacks on the meet's final day are Shafiqua Maloney in the 800; Krissy Gear in the 1,500; and the 1,600-relay team.

NCAA Outdoor Championships

At Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.

MEN’S FINAL TEAM SCORES

(21 events scored)

1.LSU 84

2.Oregon 53

3.N. Carolina AT&T 35

4.Florida 34.5

5.Southern Cal 33

6.Texas 29

6.Texas A&M 29

8.Georgia 25

9.Arizona State 24

10.Florida State 23.5

Also

28.Arkansas 12

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES

(6 events scored)

1.Georgia 20

2.Oregon 14

3.Arkansas 13

3.Ohio State 13

3.North Dakota State 13

6.Arizona State 12

7.Texas A&M 10

7.LSU 10

7.Texas 10

7.California 10