LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. NC State Game 2

Lineups

Arkansas

CF Braydon Webb

RF Matt Goodheart

LF Cayden Wallace

1B Brady Slavens

DH Charlie Welch

2B Robert Moore

3B Cullen Smith

C Casey Opitz

SS Jalen Battles

P Lael Lockhart

NC State

1B Austin Murr

CF Tyler McDonough

LF Jonny Butler

DH Terrell Tatum

SS Jose Torres

C Luca Tresh

RF Devonte Brown

3B Vojtech Mensik

2B J.T. Jarrett

P Sam Highfill

Pregame

Christian Franklin is not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day. Van Horn said he would be available off the bench for today's game.

Arkansas will be the visiting team today.

With a win Saturday, Arkansas will advance to the College World Series. NC State must win games Saturday and Sunday to avoid elimination.

Arkansas advanced to the super regionals by going 3-1 in a home regional against NJIT and Nebraska.

NC State won the Ruston (La.) Regional with a 3-0 record against Alabama and No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech.

The Wolfpack went 19-14 in ACC play after a 1-8 start. NC State finished second in the ACC regular-season standings and was runner-up at the ACC Tournament.

The super regional marks the first on-field meeting between North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent and Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, who rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in wins among active college coaches.

Van Horn is the active leader in College World Series appearances by a coach with eight. Van Horn has led Arkansas to the College World Series six times and took Nebraska twice.

Avent coached NC State to the College World Series in 2013, which was the program's first appearance there in 45 years.

Arkansas is looking to advance to its 11th College World Series and third straight. The Razorbacks went to Omaha in 2018 and 2019. No tournament was played last year.

Arkansas relief pitcher Zebulon Vermillion will return to the 27-man roster this week. Vermillion was held out of the regional with arm soreness. Vermillion replaced Caleb Bolden on the roster. Bolden is nursing arm soreness….Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens is about 80% of full health, Van Horn said. Slavens returned to action last Sunday after a sprained ankle forced him to miss five games.

NC State designated hitter Terrell Tatum is the son of former Arkansas running back Terrance Tatum, who played for the Razorbacks from 1982-85. Terrell Tatum’s older brother, Terry, was a redshirt baseball player at Arkansas in 2013.