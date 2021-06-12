Mets' deGrom dominates Padres, but exits early

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.

New York Manager Luis Rojas even trusts him to diagnose his own elbow injury -- and Dr. deGrom says not to fret.

"My level of concern is not too high," deGrom said.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single before leaving with right flexor tendinitis that clouded New York's 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches and extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings.

The right-hander said he felt discomfort in his elbow this week but wasn't worried by it. He tore the ligament in his pitching elbow as a minor leaguer and needed Tommy John surgery in 2010, and he said "this didn't feel anything like that."

The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning, leading to the decision to pull deGrom. He underwent several tests to ensure the ligament was intact -- something the 32-year-old does regularly -- but those tests did not include any imaging.

"Whenever you say elbow anything for a pitcher, everyone gets nervous about that," deGrom said. "But like I said, I do a lot of ligament tests on my own, and doing those, knowing what those feel like, it's a totally different spot."

DeGrom doesn't plan to seek an MRI or other imaging, and he expects to proceed with his normal between-start routine and pitch next time his rotation spot comes up.

GIANTS 1, NATIONALS 0 Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with an apparent lower body injury, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco beat the Nationals on Anthony DeSclafani's career-best two-hitter. Scherzer retired leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. and had a 3-2 count on Brandon Belt when he stretched his body. He took a warmup toss before exiting.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 5 Anthony Rizzo hit a tying home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat against Daniel Ponce de Leon. and Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras also went deep to lead Chicago over St. Louis.

REDS 11, ROCKIES 5 The Reds hit five home runs over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati defeated Colorado. Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-2).

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 3 Jazz Chisholm's two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put Miami ahead to stay, and the Marlins beat Atlanta for the fourth time in five meetings this year.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4 Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped Milwaukee beat the Pirates.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2 Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, defeating Baltimore. Yarbrough gave up two unearned runs and three hits.

INDIANS 7, MARINERS 0 Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading Cleveland past the Mariners. Civale became the first American League pitcher with nine wins.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Toronto.

ASTROS 6, TWINS 4 Martin Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth and Houston beat Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 4 (10) Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before Chicago beat Detroit. Hendriks (3-1) had entered with 14 consecutive scoreless appearances and had retired 26 of his previous 28 batters.

