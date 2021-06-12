Motorcyclist dies in Texarkana crash

A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Texarkana on Thursday night, police said.

Kelly D. Hancock of Texarkana was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson on Dudley and Roberts streets when the wreck happened just before 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the city's Police Department.

Police said Hancock lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, where he later died, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described by police as clear and dry.