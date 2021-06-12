In a first, Oregon House expels lawmaker

SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21.

Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded Thursday night to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote, marking the first time a member has been expelled by the House in its 160-year history. The only vote against the resolution was Near-man’s own.

“The facts are clear that Mr. Nearman unapologetically coordinated and planned a breach of the Oregon State Capitol,” said House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat. “His actions were blatant and deliberate, and he has shown no remorse for jeopardizing the safety of every person in the Capitol that day.” Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat who chaired a committee that unanimously recommended Nearman’s expulsion, reminded lawmakers of the events.

“On the morning of Dec. 21st, a couple hundred protesters — some of them heavily armed and wearing body armor — arrived at the Capitol for a protest, with the intent to illegally enter and presumably occupy the building and interrupt the proceedings of the Oregon Legislature,” Holvey said. “Staff and legislators were terrified. We can only speculate what would have happened if they were able to get all the way in.”

Chicago officer charged in Jan. 6 attack

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a Police Department sweatshirt after telling someone he was going to Washington “to save the nation.” Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to impede a congressional proceeding.

Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that Chwiesiuk was among a mob of people who broke into and damaged the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat. They also say that days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then-President Donald Trump, Chwiesiuk said in a text to a friend that he was going “to save the nation” and was “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies.” He later sent photos of himself inside the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

Chwiesiuk appeared via telephone in federal court in Chicago on Friday. His attorney, Tim Grace, said Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018. He’s now on desk duty, Grace said.

3 quit as advisers on Alzheimer’s drug

In a powerful statement of disagreement with the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug this week, three scientists have resigned from the independent committee that advised the agency on the treatment.

“This might be the worst approval decision that the FDA has made that I can remember,” said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who submitted his resignation Thursday after six years on the committee.

He said the agency’s approval of the drug, aducanumab, which is being marketed as Aduhelm, a monthly intravenous infusion that Biogen has priced at $56,000 per year, was wrong “because of so many different factors, starting from the fact that there’s no good evidence that the drug works.” Two other members of the committee resigned earlier this week, expressing dismay at the approval of the drug despite the committee’s overwhelming rejection of it after reviewing clinical trial data in November.

Man kills friend he mistook for intruder

DINWIDDIE, Va. — A man mistook his best friend for an intruder outside his Virginia home and fatally shot him, authorities said.

Matthew Sharpf and his family were asleep in their home Tuesday night when Jonathan Hankins showed up unexpectedly, Sheriff’s Maj. William Knott said.

Hankins “came banging around to the door and the side of the house,” Knott said. “I don’t know whether it was to shock him, or whether it was a joke or prank.” Sharpf went to the door with a handgun and saw the silhouette of a person outside, Knott said. A shot fired through the front door struck and killed Hankins, he said.

“I don’t think he intended to shoot,” Knott said of Sharpf. “The gun discharged.” Hankins, who apparently went to Sharpf’s house for a visit, didn’t announce who he was, Knott said. The men, both 37, had been best friends for years, Knott said.

Sharpf was charged with voluntary manslaughter and released on an unsecured bond. He was arraigned Thursday and a preliminary hearing was set for July.