Alan Seabaugh, a Republican state representative from Shreveport, has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate whether Democratic Rep. Malinda White of Bogalusa should face criminal charges after reportedly threatening to “finish” a House disagreement with him by getting her gun.

Adam Feaman, 43, a now-former St. Louis police officer, was acquitted of assault in a fight in which a man’s jaw was broken with a flashlight, with the judge ruling that Feaman “was making a lawful arrest” of the man doing “doughnuts” in a car in a parking lot.

Shanyka K. Fouche, 22, of Memphis was jailed in Missouri on charges of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after authorities say she fired three shots into an SUV carrying four children, hitting a man in the hip, in a road rage incident near St. Louis.

Taniyria Holt, 24, of Atlanta was jailed on charges of culpable negligence and improper exhibition of firearms after police say she accidentally shot her teenage sister in the face while handing her a 9 mm handgun as they rode in a 2019 Jaguar in Miami Beach, resulting in the girl being put on life support.

Marquise Daniel, 29, of Harvest, Ala., was jailed on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his teenage brother at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta.

Jared Polis, governor of Colorado, announced that the state has its first litter of gray wolves since the 1940s as it tries to reintroduce the animal on public lands after wildlife officials spotted three pups with their parents.

Aron Jermaine Major of Atlanta, suspected of being “the crawling burglar” who sneaked through windows of a dozen restaurants and slithered across the floor to avoid motion detectors while stealing cash and liquor, was arrested on 17 charges during a traffic stop.

Rickey Carter, 60, owner of the Georgia company Nashville Tractor, pleaded guilty to bank fraud in a bid to avoid 30 years in prison after lying about his debts, assets and income to obtain $6.4 million from manufacturer financing divisions, three banks and the Small Business Administration.

Richie Earl Smith, 24, of Eufaula, Ala., was jailed on four charges of making terroristic threats that resulted in two businesses temporarily shutting down, apparently because he wanted a day off from work, police said.