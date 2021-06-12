GOLF

Kang leads LPGA event

Danielle Kang birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour's second consecutive event on the San Francisco Peninsula. Coming off a 35th-place tie last week in the U.S. Women's Open at nearby Olympic Club, Kang had a 7-under 137 total at Lake Merced for a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Leona Maguire and former Stanford player Lauren Kim. Kang rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with a 6-foot par save on the par-3 17th and the closing birdie. The American won in consecutive weeks last summer in Ohio in the LPGA Tour's return from the coronavirus pandemic. She has five tour victories -- the first in 2017 in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship -- and won the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2010 and 2011. Former University of Arkansas golfers Alana Uriell and Maria Fassi each completed play with a 9-over 153.

Jimenez on top with 65

Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis. Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour. Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s. Late afternoon play was delayed because of lightning. Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished at 3-under on Friday, leaving him in a tie for ninth place. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 2-under 70.

Lower out front at Korn Ferry

Justin Lower fired an 8-under 63 to take over the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's REX Hospital Tournament in Greer, S.C. Lower has a two-day score of 16-under 127 and holds a one-stroke lead over Mito Pereira and Michael Miller. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is in seventh place with an 11-under 132. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Friday and stands at 4-under 139. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 3-under 140. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) stands at 1-under 142.

Hedwall leads mixed tournament

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden shot a 7-under 64 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the event is a first on the European Tour featuring 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool. Hedwall had two eagles, five birdies and a bogey at Vallda Golf and Country Club for a 36-hole total of 13-under 129, a stroke ahead of playing partner Joost Luiten, who shot 65.

BASEBALL

Brewers' Shaw out until August

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw likely won't return until August after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball this week. Shaw got hurt Wednesday at Cincinnati and was placed on the injured list the next day. Shaw, 31, is batting .191 with 6 home runs and 28 RBI in 56 games.

Mariners reliever returns

Seattle Mariners reliever Kendall Graveman is back with the team after being on the injured list following a covid-19 scare. The 30-year-old right-hander, who had been out since May 23, was activated Friday before the Mariners opened a three-game series against the Indians. Graveman spent two weeks quarantined in San Diego. Before he was sidelined, he had been one of the league's top relievers. He recorded five saves and did not allow a run in 16 2/3 innings over 14 appearances.

BASKETBALL

Raptors' F to miss 5 months

The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam's season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well. The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November -- about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season. Siakam was hurt in a game May 8 against Memphis, two days after he tied a career best by scoring 44 points against Washington. The 2020 NBA All-Star missed Toronto's final four games because of the injury. Siakam led the Raptors in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game.

TENNIS

Auger-Aliassime moves on

One up-and-coming Canadian tennis player edged into the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday but another fell short. Felix Auger-Aliassime needed two tiebreaks to beat Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8). Canada's Auger-Aliassime failed to convert three match points in the second-set tiebreak and had to save set point twice before winning three consecutive points to seal the quarterfinal victory. That set up a semifinal for Auger-Aliassime against Sam Querrey of the United States, who recovered from a set down to beat fast-climbing Swiss 18-year-old Dominic Stricker, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3. Top-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost another close match 7-5, 7-6 (3) against veteran former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. It was always likely to be a tough match for Shapovalov because he was playing for the second time on Friday after ousting Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 in the finish of a second-round match delayed from Thursday because of rain. Cilic's semifinal opponent is Austrian Jurij Rodionov, who upset fourth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

FOOTBALL

Niners sign lineman

The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Senio Kelemete to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived offensive lineman Justin Skule with an injury designation Friday to make room on the roster. Kelemete was originally drafted by Arizona in the fifth round in 2012 and has played 88 games in nine seasons with the Cardinals, New Orleans and Houston. Kelemete played 14 games with five starts for Houston last season. Skule was a sixth-round pick in 2019. He has played 31 games the past two years but went down with a torn ACL in practice on Monday.