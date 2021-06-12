OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs' bats go cold in 6-5 loss to North Carolina State

After looking like they might dance their way to Omaha, the Arkansas Razorbacks got a wake-up call Saturday when they could muster only four hits and lost to North Carolina State 6-5.

Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the country, blasted its Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in Friday's opening game, 21-2, on 17 hits.

On Saturday, all the cardiac kids had to do was win to once again become the Omahogs. But the bats went quiet as the Wolfpack took an early lead. NC State survived a seventh inning when the Hogs scored three runs. Combined with a two-run homer in the second inning, that let the Hogs pull within one.

The Hogs were held hitless after that, and now face NC State in a do-or-die game Sunday in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' hits were scattered among four batters, and if not for two unearned runs in the seventh, it might have seemed worse.

Both teams are capable of scoring a lot of runs, and Sunday’s game most likely will come down to pitching.

However, despite the time or the heat, Sunday's finale will be in Fayetteville, so there will be 11,000-plus in attendance to pull for the Razorbacks.