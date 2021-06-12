State agency hires ex-U.S. attorney

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from October 2017-December 2020, has been named chief legal counsel at the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Secretary Jami Cook announced Friday.

Hiland, 49, has worked as an aide and legislative liaison for then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, staff attorney and liaison for the Arkansas Public Service Commission and program director for the Arkansas Transitional Employment Board. He went into private practice before his election as prosecutor of the 20th Judicial Circuit in 2010 and re-election in 2014.

At the Department of Public Safety, he will earn $137,000 a year, a spokesperson said. He begins Monday.