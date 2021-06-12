COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas staff earns honor

University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel and her staff picked up an honor this week for the Razorbacks’ season full of firsts.

They were selected as one of 10 to earn regional Coaching Staff of the Year awards selected by the National Fastpich Coaches Association. The Razorbacks represented the South Region and were honored along with James Madison, Oklahoma, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Miami (Ohi0), South Dakota State, Washington, Duke and UCLA.

The awards are voted on by NFCA member head coaches in each respective region.

Arkansas finished 43-11, falling in the super regional to Arizona. The Razorbacks earned a share of their first Southeastern Conference regular-season title, garnered the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, highest in program history, and hosted a Super Regional for the first time. They became the first program besides Florida or Alabama to win a regular-season SEC title since 2007.

Deifel’s staff includes assistant coaches Yolanda McCrae and Matt Meuchel and volunteer assistant coach Annie Smith.

HIGH SCHOOL

Warren leaving LR Central

One of the state’s top players is taking his talents north.

Bryson Warren, who helped lead Little Rock Central to the Class 6A state title game this past season, is transferring to Link Year Prep in Branson. The junior was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year last season after averaging 26.5 points, 4 assists and 3 steals while shooting 58% from the field for Central, which finished 23-5 and won the 6A-Central Conference title. Warren, who has offers from a number of NCAA Division I programs like the University of Arkansas, Georgetown, Memphis and Texas Tech, is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 32 overall player in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.

The move means that three of Arkansas’ top underclassmen are set to play outside the state next season. Junior guard Layden Blocker, who played at Little Rock Christian as a sophomore and holds offers from programs such as Arkansas, Baylor and Mississippi State, transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), and senior guard Ethan Clouser, one of Baptist Prep’s leading scorers in 2020-21, is heading to Scotland Campus (Pa.).

— Erick Taylor

SOCCER

Arkansas hires assistant coach

The Arkansas women’s soccer team hired Jon Harvey as an associate head coach, Coach Colby Hale announced Friday.

Harvey spent the past seven seasons at Washington State, where he helped guide the Cougars to the College Cup in 20219 and second- and third-round appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Sammy Scofield was promoted to an associate head coach. Scofield has been with the Razorbacks since 2018 and was previously an assistant coach at Elon and a volunteer assistant at Kentucky.

GOLF

Perico team loses Palmer Cup match

University of Arkansas senior Julian Perico (Peru) teamed with South Carolina junior Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (France) for Team International against Team USA, but lost 1 up Friday in the opening-day mixed four-ball competition at the Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The match featured two lengthy weather delays and was tied through 17 holes with Team USA, led by Pierceson Coody of Texas and Gina Kim of Duke, carding an eagle on the 18th hole.

Team International and Team USA are tied at 6-6 after 12 matches on the opening day.

The annual Ryder Cup-style competition, which was held in 2019 at The Alotian Club in Roland, features the top men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from around the world. The Palmer Cup continues with two sessions today (morning foursomes and afternoon mixed foursomes) and concludes Sunday with singles matches.

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS wingless series set for I-30

Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway will host the American Sprint Car Series Elite Wingless Sprints tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Following last Saturday’s series event at Kennedale (Texas) Speedway Park, Justin Zimmerman of Athens, Texas, holds the points lead by 102 points over former USAC Silver Crown national champion Paul White of Waco, Texas.

I-30’s IMCA modified, IMCA stock car, steel-block late model and mini-sprint classes will also compete. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services