Super Quiz: Organization Acronyms

Today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. AA: Its only membership requirement is a desire to stop drinking.

  2. AARP: It focuses on issues affecting those over the age of 50.

  3. BBB: Its mission is to focus on advancing marketplace trust.

  4. NRA: It is a gun rights advocacy group.

  5. MADD: Seeks to stop people from driving while drunk.

  6. ASPCA: It is dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

  7. AFI: It honors the heritage of the motion picture arts in the U.S.

  8. IOC: A sports organization that organizes the Olympic Games.

  9. ACLU: Founded to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties.

ANSWERS:

  1. Alcoholics Anonymous

  2. American Association of Retired Persons

  3. Better Business Bureau

  4. National Rifle Association

  5. Mothers Against Drunk Driving

  6. American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

  7. American Film Institute

  8. International Olympic Committee

  9. American Civil Liberties Union

