Super Quiz: Organization Acronyms

AA: Its only membership requirement is a desire to stop drinking.

AARP: It focuses on issues affecting those over the age of 50.

BBB: Its mission is to focus on advancing marketplace trust.

NRA: It is a gun rights advocacy group.

MADD: Seeks to stop people from driving while drunk.

ASPCA: It is dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

AFI: It honors the heritage of the motion picture arts in the U.S.

IOC: A sports organization that organizes the Olympic Games.