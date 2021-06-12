Work on Cantrell to close I-430 ramp

Work on a project to improve a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require closing an Interstate 430 ramp for three nights starting Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the I-430 southbound exit ramp to westbound Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting,

The ramp closing will allow the crews to place structural steel, decking and safety overhangs for the overpass, the department said. Signs, concrete barriers and traffic barrels will control traffic.