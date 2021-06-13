Allyn Lord remembers success of Shiloh Museum's core mission

A lifelong historian, Allyn Lord loves old things. But eventually, she says, old(er) people should step aside and let the next generation step up.

"There came a time, about 18 months ago, when I realized that I wasn't quite as sharp and focused and certainly not as energetic as I used to be," says Lord, who is retiring this month as director of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. "At the same time, I really feel that some of us 'boomers' need to get out of the way to allow the next generation of museum folks to have a chance at this great profession.

"I love museum work. I love everything about it," she adds. "It doesn't matter whether I'm writing a grant application, figuring out an appropriate covid-related procedure, discussing Northwest Arkansas railroad history with a visitor, or cleaning the toilets. I love what history museums are about, how core they are to the human experience, how learning happens around every corner -- for both visitors and staff -- and how a spark can grow into a flame with creativity and possibility. [But] let's face it: I want some time to read, relax, travel, try some new hobbies and chill. And then get that biography of William 'Coin' Harvey finished!"

Lord will be deeply missed, agree her colleagues, both at the Springdale museum and in the history community.

"Under Allyn's leadership, the Shiloh Museum has continued to grow as one of Northwest Arkansas' leading museums in local history," says Serena Barnett, director of the Rogers Historical Museum. "As director, her passion for the preservation of our local history matched with her vision of continued museum growth has set a positive precedence for future generations of local museum leaders to follow."

"One of my first memories of Allyn relates to Monte Ne," says Xyta Lucas, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society. "I have a friend in Kansas whose grandparents had a grocery store in the town of Monte Ne before it was inundated by Beaver Lake, so that gave me a special interest in Monte Ne. Years ago, after reading Allyn's 2006 Images of America book about the history of Monte Ne, I asked her if she would help me do a litter pickup of the trash at Monte Ne. She recruited a friend of hers, and the three of us spent an afternoon filling large black trash bags. There was so much, I could barely fit all the bags into the back of my SUV. Allyn was certainly never one to avoid getting her hands dirty; she would do whatever it took to preserve historic sites in Northwest Arkansas. Between her years with the Rogers Historical Museum and the past 16 years with the Shiloh Museum, her contributions to preserving the history of Northwest Arkansas are invaluable!"

Perhaps surprisingly, Lord's passion for history during her youth in southeastern Massachusetts started with Egypt, Greece and Rome, which were her mother's areas of interest. Both her undergraduate and graduate degrees involved the history and archaeology of the ancient world, she says.

"I earned my master's degree at the University of Missouri in early 1982 and began looking for museum jobs while I interned at the Museum of Art and Archaeology on campus," she picks up the story. "I didn't have much luck for six or eight months, but then was hired by the University of Arkansas Museum in late 1982. At that time I honestly couldn't have imagined staying here more than a few years, but the vitality and beauty of the area and the conviviality and camaraderie of the people grew roots deep in my soul. For almost 40 years Northwest Arkansas has been my home -- and I mean that in every sense of the word."

Lord started her museum career as a registrar, "someone who cares for museum collections in the broadest sense, from their documentation, storage and environment to their use in exhibits, research and loans."

"I loved working with the 'stuff' of museums and believed that was the role I was well suited for," she remembers. "I imagine I would still be there today were it not for good fortune and friends. Colleagues Gaye Bland and Marie Demeroukas, then director and curator of collections, respectively, at the Rogers Historical Museum, were looking for an assistant director and asked me to consider applying.

"While there I worked with many Northwest Arkansas museums and, in coordination with Susan Young at the Shiloh Museum, organized in 1996 the Northwest Arkansas Museums Consortium, a group of museums which collaborated, publicized news and supported one another in our work," Lord goes on. "I had no intention of leaving the RHM, but then in early 2005 I heard that director Bob Besom was retiring from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History after 25 years. It took some contemplation before deciding to apply, but I'd had so many excellent interactions with the Shiloh Museum that I began to feel it was an exciting opportunity. I think it's sufficient to say that I've never looked back."

Lord credits Besom, who retired in 2005, for a "tremendous legacy."

"The buildings, the museum's mission and scope, the collections, the staff -- there isn't a single part of the museum or its history that Bob wasn't responsible for visioning, growing, and nurturing," she says. "He took it from the small, old library building with a paucity of collections and a part-time staff to the 1991 built-as-a-museum building (still somewhat rare these days) we occupy now and a campus of about three acres. He brought in five historic buildings and obtained two others on-site -- the Searcy House and the old Odd Fellows Lodge, now known as the Shiloh Meeting Hall. He encouraged the growing of native plants and trees.

"Under his watch amazing exhibits were developed, a strong research library was created, a museum store opened, an endowment was established, the collections increased and their scope broadened, the biggest-in-the-state historic image collection was begun, community-centered programs and events became the norm, and a tremendous staff grew and blossomed. And those are just some of the highlights! Bob was masterful and brilliant, and yet a man who could appreciate the importance and deep meaning of everyday people and our lives in the Ozarks."

Lord says her goals at the beginning were simple.

"I just wanted to continue the incredible work that the museum was undertaking at the time, hold tight to the community-centered mission, nurture staff talents, and find new ways to tell the stories of the Arkansas Ozarks."

Asked what has happened in the ensuing 16 years that she couldn't have imagined, Lord says, "So much!"

"Allyn has always been good about leaving no stone unturned when it comes to organizing a project," says Carolyn Reno, collections manager, who has been with Shiloh since 1984. "She always has the most comprehensive questions on the details. Impressive."

"Seriously, I often think that I don't dream big enough, so I'm constantly amazed when things seem to burst into being unexpectedly," Lord says. "Luckily I've benefited by the counsel and hard work of a truly remarkable staff and two decades of some of the most supportive and future-anticipating board members. The most recent amazing thing that happened -- although we envisioned it in our 2020 strategic plan, but thought it would take five to 10 years -- was the purchase last year of the two duplexes between the museum building and the Shiloh Meeting Hall. That came about in part due to our friendship with and the generosity of former owner Carol Kendrick, and in part to the generosity of the city of Springdale (which purchased the first of the duplexes) and of the Tyson Family Foundation (which purchased the second). And all that during covid!"

The staff also completely redid the museum's exhibit hall to celebrate its 5oth birthday in 2018 -- in house, rather than hiring the job out -- oversaw renovation of the Shiloh Meeting Hall and made all its core exhibits bilingual in Spanish and English -- the only Arkansas museum to date to do so, Lord points out.

"We offer podcasts (the first in the state to do so) and a wide variety of virtual programs (many birthed by the pandemic) to make our stories accessible; we offer free meeting space for a dozen history-related groups; and we provide accurate, honest and creative programs for youth, such as our Native American Day which featured presentations by tribal elders and the Arkansas Archeological Survey and which reached over 2,100 folks online," she continues. "When we make our services and resources accessible, available and honest, we commit to our mission, our community, our members and our visitors.

"In working these past few weeks to bring incoming director Angie Albright up to speed, I've had reason to ball up my fist," Lord says. "Not in anger or as prelude to a fight, but rather to signify what I think is the most important element of the museum -- its core, if you will, symbolized by the tight ball of a hand -- which is its commitment to representing and telling the stories of the everyday people of the Arkansas Ozarks, to serving our community, to being a welcoming institution to all, and to going the extra mile to assist those who can use our help."

Her best advice to Albright?

"Believe in and commit to the core of the museum."

Historian Abby Burnett from Kingston (left) and Toinette Madison, director of the Boone County Heritage Museum in Harrison, visit with Allyn Lord (right) during her farewell reception June 5 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. “Allyn has always made me feel special when I drop by at Shiloh,” says Burnett. “She remembers what I’m working on, and she has offered suggestions for my research. Her knowledge of Arkansas history is encyclopedic!” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Becca Martin-Brown)

Carolyn Reno (left), collections manager for the Shiloh Museum, visits with Susan Young, the museum’s longtime outreach coordinator, at a retirement reception June 5. Young joins Allyn Lord and Marie Demeroukas in retiring from the museum this month. Reno is staying on. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Becca Martin-Brown)