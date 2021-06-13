Arkansas 18 work will cause closures

Work on a project to improve a 16-mile section of Arkansas 18 in Craighead County will require lane closings for about three weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close a single lane of traffic on Arkansas 18 between Nestle Road in Jonesboro and Lake City from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The lane closing will occur on Saturdays as well as week days until the work is complete, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.