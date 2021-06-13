Arkansas Achievers

• The Arkansas Taco Bell location in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation has awarded Jayson McGaugh, Rachel Siemens and Kandace Jimmerson each with a $5,000 Live Mas scholarship. McGaugh of Rogers plans to use his scholarship to pursue his passion as an auto diesel technician at the Universal Technical Institute in Irving, Texas. Siemens of Rogers plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and pursue a degree in speech therapy. Jimmerson of Little Rock plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and study medicine.

• Two students in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Nursing have been awarded grants totaling $30,000 from Jonas Philanthropies. Vivian White, a psychology and mental health scholar, will use the two-year funding for research into providing mental health services for African-American veterans. Rachel Pascoe's research will provide screening for vision loss related to Type II diabetes in the Hispanic community. Pascoe is a vision health scholar.

• The Clinton Foundation has announced the winner and runners-up of the annual "Ideas Matter" scholarship essay contest. The scholarship was awarded to Ashwin Marathe, a graduate of Bentonville High School who will attend Columbia University in the fall. Marathe's essay addressed the timely issue of political polarization and how it obstructs civic engagement. Marathe was also awarded the Clinton Global Initiative University prize, earning the opportunity to participate in the Clinton Global Initiative University student program once enrolled in college. First runner-up in this year's contest is Richard Liu of Central High School in Little Rock. He wrote about improving public health. Third place was awarded to Aviance Haymon of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts who wrote about utilizing beauty- and barbershops to maximize their impact in the community, as well as to serve as catalysts for economic development.

• Dr. David Briscoe, a professor of sociology, has the distinction of being the first University of Arkansas at Little Rock faculty member appointed the honorific title of university professor. In order to achieve the distinction, a faculty member must have been a full professor for 10 years and have gained wide recognition at the national or international level for their sustained excellence in service, teaching, research or creative activity relevant to their respective disciplines and academic roles.

