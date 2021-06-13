Bankruptcy Watch

ALTHEIMER Morris Creggett Jr., 912 W. Front St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE Elizabeth Ruanne Ellis, 1297 Earnheart Road, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Holly Leann and Patrick Douglas Treadway (fka Holly Leann McGaha), 117 Scott Drive, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

BEEBE David Edward Capes, 107 Goff St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTON LaKendra L. Kertis, 1004 English Oak Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tiffany Renee Everage (aka Tiffany Renee Yates), 3240 Ed Allen Road, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT John Thomas Cooke, 1509 Callaway Court, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Stacey Wyles, 201 1/2 N. Sixth St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Shelly Marie Otto (fka Shelly Sledge), 118 Doak Ave., June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

CENTERTON Karen Lee Goodspeed (dba Kitty Lee Hair, Karen Ann Shapiro, Karen Ann Roberts, Karen Ann Lee), 1161 Cottonwood Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Gregg Wallace Anderson, 1710 Duncan St., June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Matisha C. McCuien-Dawodu (aka Matisha McCuien, Matisha Dawodu), 3225 Pebble Beach Road, Apt. 9, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

DAMASCUS Kenneth E. and Wanda J. Donaldson, 401 Batesville Mountain Road, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

DEWITT Kelly Pugh, 214 S. Tyler, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Trenika Lakay Logan, 6 N. Cedar Circle, June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

DIERKS Sarah Anne Frachiseur, 141 Manasco Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

EARLE Doris Clark, 92 Franks Corner Road, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORDYCE Terry Marie Owens (aka Terry R. Owens), 408 N. Russell St., Apt. 4D, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

FORT SMITH Arlyn C. and Jeffrey S. Bates, 4600 Kinkead Ave., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Glenn Scott Neal, 2600 S. 47th Court, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Vincent J. Messmer, 5202 Towson Ave. Apt. 35, June 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

FOUKE Leslie W. Morton Jr., 4411 County Road 26, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

GREENBRIER Rebecca Krisell (aka Becky Krisell, Becky Hopper, Rebecca Hopper), P.O. Box 533, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

HAMBURG Edna Mae Henslee, 310 County Road, No. 90, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

HARRISON Traci Stuart McCormick, 510 Paddington Lane, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

HEBER SPRINGS Jerry W. and Lavada M. Burgess, 2326 Lakeview Drive, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

HINDSVILLE Shane L. and Jordan M. Hollingsworth, 271 County Road 7475, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

HORSESHOE BEND Kendra Diane West, 1004 Wisconsin Ave., June 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Jack Edward Bailey (dba Active Shooter Detection Technologies, Pacific Consulting Services), 1123 Burchwood Bay, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Rebecca K. Jackson, 104 Big Oak Trail, June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

IMBODEN Raylene Kay Maple (fka Raylene Kay Day), P.O. Box 1182, June 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Carl D. Cullins, 1525 Haley Court, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert David Vowell, 813 E. Martin, Apt. 2, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO Charlie Louis Houston Jr., 3501 Landsbrook Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Wanda L. Sally, 1604 W. College Blvd., June 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

JUDSONIA Richard G. and Jennifer K. Bernard, 154 Graham Road, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

LEACHVILLE Joshua Craig and Sandy Jean Elder, 902 Lange St., June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

LEPANTO Gregory Louis and Sandra Kay Ross, P.O. Box 7, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Christopher Jackson, 5408 Valley Drive, June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Dan E. Cook Sr., 2605 Jennings, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Denise Steen, 5710 Brown St., June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Glenn Denton, 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, Apt. 306, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

James M. Caldwell, 6409 Woodfield Road, June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lisa Childers (fka Lisa Auman, Lisa Pape; fka Lisa McGraw), 6708 Greenwood Road, June 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Olusoji A. and Sony K. Afuwape, 319 Wellington Woods Loop, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

William Barber, 1 Markwood Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE David and Lena McFarlin, 14206 Krestview Drive, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

James M. Berry, 7172 Nick Lane, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Barbara A. Holliman, 830 Division St., June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jeremy Caleb and Evie Lynne Hammonds, 148 Easy St., June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

MARION Linda F. Kitsinger, 309 Southwind Drive, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

MENA Dwight Eugene Harrison, P.O. Box 966, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN HOME Arlene Jo Kozo, 604 Park Ave., No. 3, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

MULBERRY Linda E. Medlock, 1022 Alma Ave., June 5, 2021, Chapter 13.

NASHVILLE Teneshia Marshall, 708 Gaines St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Brianna Womack (aka Brianna Williams), 904 W. 41st St., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Carolyn A. Brown (aka Carolyn Booker), 1800 Northwood Road, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Katherine D. Spencer (aka Kathy Spencer; fka Katherine D. Jendrejas-Spencer), 9904 Oakland Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kathy M. White, 10617 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 16, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kimberly Woods (fka Kimberly Ford), 5600 Summertree Drive, Apt. SF26, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Temeaker Lewis-Smith, 4607 Lynn Lane, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tireeca Baker, 12 Konawa Court, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

OAK GROVE Travis and Mitzi Heithaus, 1150 County Road 620, June 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Deborah C. Standley (fka Deborah C. Robins), 605 N. Second St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Genia Lynette Adams, 306 N. 12th, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jenny Lynn Brown (fka Jenny Lynn Hollis), 308 W. Hunt St., Apt. A, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kavin Darrell, Stephanie Faye Snyder and Kimberly Lynne Smallmon, (fdba ZMB Lawn Care, LLC), 2281 County Road 728, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

PATTERSON Lisa Dicus, P.O. Box 270, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

PERRYVILLE Shannon L. Burch, 1108 Mountain Valley Drive, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

PINE BLUFF Cydni Brooks, P.O. Box 2623, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Donny R. Buckner, 1700 W. Eighth Ave., June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Phillip Anthony Smith, P.O. Box 1506, June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Nicholas Alan and Jennifer Ladawn Russell, 107 Ridge Road, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

PRATTSVILLE Claude Glen McCool, 295 County Road 482, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

QUITMAN Mary J. Sims, 380 Jefferson Circle, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

RISON Jessica Renee Childress, 5160 Hill Harper Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Jennyfer Rene Dardis, 2800 W. Bishop Drive, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Judy Crane, 12845 Bryant Lane, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROMANCE Harold Robert Hurley Jr., 538 Daffodil Road, June 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Emma Jane Yarbro, 260 Yarnell Road, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Rudy and Rita Beavers, 331 S. Washburn Road, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Pamela Sue Gates, 15 Whippoorwill Drive, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Amber L. James, 126 Manson Road No. 208, June 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Britney Stewart (fka Britney Queen, Britney Dresher), 2609 Drexelwood Drive, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Ricky Bishop, 392 Hunter Allen Drive, June 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

STEPHENS Thomas Burton Jr., (aka Thomas Burton JR), 211 Ark. 332, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

STRAWBERRY Billie Patterson, 503 Cedar Lane, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

SULPHUR SPRINGS Koko Emerald Dawn and Casey James Piper, 717 W. Spring St., June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lesley Lee Roth, 400 N. Duff Ave., June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Beulah Pree, 1604 E. 50th, No. 1201, June 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

TUMBLING SHOALS Brandon Thomas Cox and Lora Michelle Doughty (Lora Michelle Cox), 2295 Heber Springs Road, June 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN Joshua C. Freeman, 808 E. Pointer Trial, June 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

WARD Michael D. Arthur, 1151 Markham St., June 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

WILMAR Denise L. Moore (aka Denise Orr), P.O. Box 281, June 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

WYNNE Devoyia S. Gibbs, P.O. Box 658, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Timmy Edward Stroud, 17 Eldridge Ave. No. 5, June 7, 2021, Chapter 7.