Bella Vista Bypass work to shut lanes

Work to build the Arkansas 549 interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49, also called the Bella Vista Bypass, in Bentonville will require lane closings on U.S. 71 starting today and lasting through Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close lanes on U.S 71, also called Walton Boulevard, at the interchange to enable bridge and traffic signal work.

The lane closings will initially last from 6 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Monday before continuing from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Saturday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement, the department said.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to construct about 2.8 miles of road and bridges on Arkansas 549 as well as the interchange.