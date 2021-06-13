SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bentonville senior a hit all year long for champs

There was plenty that came to Kent Early's mind when he talked about what Emily Perry has meant to his Bentonville softball program.

The unbothered demeanor she displayed if something wasn't going right for her or the rest of the Lady Tigers. The enthusiasm and passion she brought daily, which Early admitted rubbed off on her teammates even when they tried their best to fight it. The infectious smile she possessed, one that he noted could even brighten someone's worst day.

Yet, through all the positive qualities and character traits Bentonville's long-time coach was able to rattle off about Perry, Early stumbled for a moment when it came to expressing what made her a force on the diamond.

"I mean, she, she can just flat out hit," he said. "She just has a knack for it. You know, some kids they. ... I don't know, she can just hit."

Perry's prowess at the plate oftentimes left opponents speechless but made her a hit statewide, which is one reason why the senior infielder is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year.

The 5-5 All-State second baseman stacked up mammoth numbers in her final season at Bentonville. She hit .485 with team highs in hits (49), doubles (15), RBI (49) and home runs (10). She finished the season with a bang in the Class 6A state championship game by hitting a home run to help the Lady Tigers beat Conway 3-0 and win their fourth state title in the past six years.

"Honestly, the chemistry of our team was what got us so far," said Perry, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after her title-game performance. "We just all played for each other and not for ourselves, and that's what made the year so special. Coach Early would always tell us about how much faith he had in us, what potential we had, what our goals needed to be and all those types of things.

"All of us took that to heart, and we all just came together."

Perry unquestionably had it together for a Lady Tigers' team that went 29-3. After having last season yanked away because of the coronavirus, she mentioned that the mindset from Day 1 of the 2021 campaign revolved around winning a championship.

That concept isn't anything new to Bentonville, which has won more than 380 games since Early took over at the start of the 2005-06 season. The Lady Tigers' four state crowns are second only to North Little Rock's five for the most in Arkansas' largest classification since Early's arrival.

But for the first time in six years, Bentonville wasn't entering as season as a defending champion in the biggest division. That distinction belonged to Cabot, which beat the Lady Tigers in the 2019 title game. So there was added incentive -- and urgency -- around the team.

Still, Early knew he'd have plenty of talent up and down his lineup this year, starting with Perry.

"I told her in the fall of 2019 that she was going to be our lead-off hitter because I believed she was the best bat that we had," he explained. "That didn't work out last year because we got the season pulled [because of covid-19], but she got to play travel ball and had a great summer season. That just kind of led into this year, and she understood her role.

"I've put my best hitter in the lead-off hole every year since I've been here. I didn't want to slap her up there to get a single. I need somebody that could drive in a doggone run. She's a deep threat every time she swings the bat."

Perry didn't disappoint. She had five lead-off home runs this year, including one against Conway. She had a slugging percentage of well over .900 and struck out just twice.

"The goal was to take what we thought we could've gotten last year and do it this year," Perry said, referring a possible state title in 2020. "We knew we could've done it last year, but we felt like it was robbed from us. So for me, I was going to do everything in my power to help my team achieve that, no matter what."

Once she steps on the field next season as a freshman for the University of Central Arkansas, Perry insists that she'll again do whatever it takes to make a difference.

"If you can hit, they're going to try and find a place for you on the field if you're good enough," she said. "My goal is to hit so well that I can earn a spot on that field. I don't care where I play, as long as I get to play somewhere.

"Now I'm not going in there expecting to start the first game, but I'm looking forward to trying to build my way into that lineup."