Best-sellers

Fiction

LEGACY by Nora Roberts. Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as a successful fitness celebrity's daughter's yoga business grows.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS by Stacey Abrams. When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk Avery Keene must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

THAT SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner. Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.

THE SABOTEURS by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul. The 12th book in the Isaac Bell Adventure series. An assassination attempt reveals a deeper plot at the Panama Canal.