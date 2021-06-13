Best-sellers
Fiction
LEGACY by Nora Roberts. Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as a successful fitness celebrity's daughter's yoga business grows.
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.
PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.
WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS by Stacey Abrams. When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk Avery Keene must unravel the clues of a controversial case.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.
THAT SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner. Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.
THE SABOTEURS by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul. The 12th book in the Isaac Bell Adventure series. An assassination attempt reveals a deeper plot at the Panama Canal.
21ST BIRTHDAY by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 21st book in the Women's Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.
Nonfiction
KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.
THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED by John Green. A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
ZERO FAIL by Carol Leonnig. The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner brings to light the secrets, scandals and shortcomings of the Secret Service.
THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19.
THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.
YEARBOOK by Seth Rogen. A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
NOISE by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein. What might cause variability in judgments that should be identical and potential ways to remedy this.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
Paperback fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry.
THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides.
THE BOOK OF LOST NAMES by Kristin Harmel.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
Source: The New York Times