The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 3612 Foster St., residential, LaDonna Pittman, 11 p.m. June 1, property value unknown.

• 1804 Booker St., residential, Marcus Dodson, 4:30 p.m. June 3, property valued at $752.

72205

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Imani Coleman, 3 p.m. June 8, property valued at $1,200.

72209

• Six Somerton Circle, residential, Devante Jones, 2:26 a.m. June 3, property valued at $5,200.

72210

• One Bass Pro Dr., commercial, Tyler Lewis, 1:58 a.m. June 4, property value unknown.

• 13420 David O Dodd, commercial, Zachary Heaton, 1:38 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.

72211

• 600 Mimi Lane, residential, Micheal Mitchell, 6 p.m. June 2, property valued at $19,000.

North Little Rock

72113

• 10625 Paul Eells Dr., A21, residential, Dakota Stoner, 8 p.m. May 31, property valued at $630.

•12061 Paul Eells Dr., residential, Joseph Davis, 2 a.m. June 1, property valued at $3,369.

72114

• Five Cliffwood Cir., residential, Elisabeth Foster, 6:28 p.m. May 28, property value unknown.

• 1806 N. Locust, AC, residential, Monnika Moore, 2:05 a.m. June 3, property valued at $170.

• 100 E. Washington Ave., residential, April Carruth, 7:30 p.m. June 4, property valued at $11,860.

• 201 E. Fourth St., commercial, Thrive, 5:13 p.m. June 6, property valued at $400.

• 324 W. 13th St., residential, Rick Torrence, 4 p.m. June 8, property valued at $300.

72116

• 4213 N. Locust, residential, Lavoy Smith, 8:30 a.m. May 28, property valued at $2,050.

• 207 W. I Ave., residential, Dorothy Henderson, 10 a.m. May 29, property valued at $2,845.

• 4301 Hazelwood, residential, Jason Espejo, noon May 31, property valued at $4,000.

• 4004 McCain Blvd., commercial, Arvest Bank, 9:19 p.m., property valued at $2,000.

72117

• 422 Live Oak, residential, Belinda Magness, 11:54 p.m. May 29, property valued at $370.

• One Grey, residential, Larry Felton, 11:17 p.m. June 5, property valued at $805.

72118

• 422 W. 36th St., residential, Sergio Ramirez, 5 p.m. May 29, property valued at $50.

• 5609 MacArthur, commercial, Family Dollar, 5:08 a.m. June 4, property valued at $1,800.

• 6301 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Karen Yates, 6 p.m. June 4, property valued at $438.

• 1831 Broken Arrow Dr., residential, Ieisha Colbert, 9:20 p.m. June 4, property valued at $191.

• 503 W. 33rd St., residential, Carl Jackson, 2 p.m. June 10, property valued at $6,050.