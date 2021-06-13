Carin Schoppmeyer: Interform launches month-long inaugural Assembly series

Interform launched Assembly, a month-long "kaleidoscopic arts experience," with a day of celebration of the arts May 29 that included a kickoff party and culminated in a runway fashion show on Emma Avenue in Springdale. The 11 featured designers in the show are part of Interform's Emerge designer residency program, the first in Arkansas.
Designers and their labels on the runway included:
• Kathleen Schwarz, Framed in Fashion;
• Kerrie Aaron, Klothed:31;
• Sarah Phillips, Off the Record;
• Elizabeth Koerner, Elizabeth;
• Argelia Swaffar, Argelia;
• Alicia Crayton, Exclusive the Label;
• Crystal Hamilton, Crystal La'Shay;
• Shamirra Clark, Richie Clark; and
• Madame L, LaTasha Cobbler.
Organizers say: "The Assembly experience brings together, cultivates and spotlights artistic talent in the region through: 13 multimedia art exhibitions featuring 50 regional artists, assembled by seven emerging curators and more than 15 art centered events." All 13 exhibitions are open every week 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays- Saturdays through the end of the month.
Robin Atkins, executive director, tells me: "Through all projects and events that we create and develop, Interform's goal is to empower more cultural producers who can expand opportunities across the community."
Upcoming activities include:
Today
Gallery Talk -- "Her" artists panel discussion, hosted by Jess Whalen, exhibition curator, 2 p.m., at Perrodin Supply Company in Springdale.
Panel Discussion -- Stylists Forum, 3 p.m., Ashtone Dixon, Alexandrea Purifoy-Ratliff and Montinique Davis on Arkansas legislation regarding cosmetologist licensing, at First Security Bank in Springdale.
June 17
Open Mic Night -- From the Concrete, featuring Jasper Logan, 6 p.m., local poets and musicians are invited, at Black Apple in Springdale.
June 20
Freedom Festival -- Celebrating Juneteenth, 1 p.m., music, tasting menus from diverse regional chefs, in Walter Turnbow Park.
June 24
Film Screening -- "Beautiful People" by Shane White, 6:30 p.m., screening and question and answer session, with filmmaker, at 214 by CACHE in Springdale.
Video Popup -- Nugz, graffiti video screening, 6 p.m. at Black Apple.
Black Creative Night -- Presented by Ashtone, 6 p.m., networking event, at Engels and Volkers in Springdale.
June 29
Closing Ceremony and Meet the Curators -- 6 p.m. at First Security Bank.
For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society. To read more about Interform and Assembly, visit this What's Up! story by Jocelyn Murphy at nwaonline.com/523interform/
Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.
At a Glance
Interform | Assembly
Runway Show
What: The arts group launched a month-long slate of multi-media events with a runway fashion show.
When: May 29
Where: Emma Avenue in Springdale
Next: Screenings, performances, visual arts exhibitions, artists’ encounters and gallery talks are among happenings slated through June.
Information: (479) 222-0087 or interform.art