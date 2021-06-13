Carin Schoppmeyer: Interform launches month-long inaugural Assembly series

Interform launched Assembly, a month-long "kaleidoscopic arts experience," with a day of celebration of the arts May 29 that included a kickoff party and culminated in a runway fashion show on Emma Avenue in Springdale. The 11 featured designers in the show are part of Interform's Emerge designer residency program, the first in Arkansas.

Designers and their labels on the runway included:

• Kathleen Schwarz, Framed in Fashion;

• Kerrie Aaron, Klothed:31;

• Sarah Phillips, Off the Record;

• Elizabeth Koerner, Elizabeth;

• Argelia Swaffar, Argelia;

• Alicia Crayton, Exclusive the Label;

• Crystal Hamilton, Crystal La'Shay;

• Shamirra Clark, Richie Clark; and

• Madame L, LaTasha Cobbler.

Organizers say: "The Assembly experience brings together, cultivates and spotlights artistic talent in the region through: 13 multimedia art exhibitions featuring 50 regional artists, assembled by seven emerging curators and more than 15 art centered events." All 13 exhibitions are open every week 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays- Saturdays through the end of the month.

Robin Atkins, executive director, tells me: "Through all projects and events that we create and develop, Interform's goal is to empower more cultural producers who can expand opportunities across the community."

Upcoming activities include:

Today

Gallery Talk -- "Her" artists panel discussion, hosted by Jess Whalen, exhibition curator, 2 p.m., at Perrodin Supply Company in Springdale.

Panel Discussion -- Stylists Forum, 3 p.m., Ashtone Dixon, Alexandrea Purifoy-Ratliff and Montinique Davis on Arkansas legislation regarding cosmetologist licensing, at First Security Bank in Springdale.

June 17

Open Mic Night -- From the Concrete, featuring Jasper Logan, 6 p.m., local poets and musicians are invited, at Black Apple in Springdale.

June 20

Freedom Festival -- Celebrating Juneteenth, 1 p.m., music, tasting menus from diverse regional chefs, in Walter Turnbow Park.

June 24

Film Screening -- "Beautiful People" by Shane White, 6:30 p.m., screening and question and answer session, with filmmaker, at 214 by CACHE in Springdale.

Video Popup -- Nugz, graffiti video screening, 6 p.m. at Black Apple.

Black Creative Night -- Presented by Ashtone, 6 p.m., networking event, at Engels and Volkers in Springdale.

June 29

Closing Ceremony and Meet the Curators -- 6 p.m. at First Security Bank.

Artist Blue Brasher (second from right) is joined by family members Kim Brasher (from left), Rain Rues, Audrey Snyder, Robert Rues, Ava Balise-Zsarko, Barbara Rues and Dawson Allen gather at the Interform | Assembly "Yes, and ..." exhibition on May 29 in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

A group of local moms enjoy a night out courtesy of Rooted NWA at the Interform | Assembly runway show May 29 in downtown Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Gabriel Halderman and Sara Bravo (from left) and Tina and Mark Halderman stand for a photo at the Interform runway show. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Amber Dietrich (from left), Amanda Hubbard and Deandra Dewalt gather at the Interform runway show . (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Artist Lucero Aguirre stands with Rich Patterson in front of her "Mante Suenos" installation in "Yes, and..." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Artist Ashtone Dixon (left) and Aysha Dixon stand with Ashtone's "Walk a Mile in Her Braid" in the Interform | Assembly exhibtion "Yes, and ..." at the First Security Bank building in Springdale. Ashtone will present Black Creatives Night on June 25 as part of Assembly (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Danielle Kinsey (from left), Joshua Koerner and A.B. and Matt Holdaway visit at the Interform | Assembly runway show. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Jaden Lane (from left) and Michelle and Patrick Lane attend Interform runway show. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)