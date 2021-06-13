Little Rock notebook

OK sought to raze Asher Avenue site

Little Rock city staffers have asked the Board of Directors to approve an ordinance to condemn and raze a structure at 4102 Asher Ave.

The property owner of the former Advance Auto Parts location is based in California, said Jamie Collins, director of the city's Planning and Development Department, during a board meeting Tuesday.

The property owner is listed as Feather Hills Properties LLC of Santa Monica, according to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials.

Collins said the building has become "a homeless camp." He showed the elected officials photos of the dilapidated structure.

The city has not heard back from the property owner after notifying the owner pursuant to state law, Collins said.

The board can vote on the ordinance condemning the structure during a meeting Tuesday.

Collins said the structure "is just one site of an overall task that we are looking at along Asher Avenue."

City board charts sites for meetings

The Little Rock Board of Directors is preparing its schedule of new meeting locations as it departs the Robinson Center, where the board has met during the pandemic.

Directors' last meeting at the center was Tuesday. Little Rock Southwest High School will host Tuesday's meeting this week. The board will not meet June 22 because there are five Tuesdays this month.

The next meeting, on June 29, will be at Philander Smith College. City Manager Bruce Moore suggested that meetings will be at the college during July, and officials will figure out next steps afterward.

During Tuesday's meeting, Moore said it would be appropriate to reimburse the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and thanked its chief executive officer, Gretchen Hall. He said the bureau has not charged the city throughout the process.