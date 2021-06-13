Closing of lanes, ramps planned for I-30 project

Work on a project to improve Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock will require lane and ramp closings throughout the corridor starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur, weather permitting:

• Parking on East Fourth Street between Cumberland and Ferry streets will be eliminated long-term.

• The Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to eastbound I-30 will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Detour will be signed to use the ramp to westbound I-30 and exit at Roosevelt Road.

• The I-30 westbound ramp to East Second Street will narrow but remain open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through Thursday.

• The right lane and the sidewalks at the intersections of East Fourth Street at Rock Street and River Market Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be marked by signs. Street parking will be affected.

• The I-30 eastbound ramp and the exit ramp to Cantrell Road and President Clinton Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. daily through Friday. Detour route will be signed to use Broadway in North Little Rock.

• The southbound frontage road ramp to I-30 westbound will have a single lane closed adjacent to the law school from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. daily through Friday. Ramp will remain open.

• The Cumberland Street ramp to I-30 eastbound on ramp will be closed from 10 a.m.-5 a.m. daily through Friday. Detour route will be signed to use East 6th Street on ramp.

• I-30 eastbound between Interstate 530 and I-630 will have lane closings from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. daily Tuesday through Friday with double-lane closings starting at 9 p.m.

• I-30 westbound between I-630 and I-530 will have two lanes closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

• I-30 westbound between East Fourth Street and I-630 will have lane closings from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. with double-lane closings from 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

• I-30 eastbound from I-630 to Cantrell Road will have lane closings from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., including double-lane closings beginning at 10 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.