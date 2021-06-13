Club news: Benton County Democrats meet in person

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 14 via Zoom. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Seniors

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon June 15 at the Golden Corral in Fayetteville. Many arrive at 11:30 a.m. to eat lunch before the program begins. This meeting is both in person and also on Zoom. The speakers will be Sen. Greg Leding, Rep. David Whitaker, Rep. Denise Garner and Rep. Nichole Clowney. Unvaccinated participants should wear masks.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon June 17 at Mermaids. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. The program will be given by D'Andre Jones.

Email the club for a link to the meeting if you are interested in attending via Zoom.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

The VFW Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. June 17 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on 48th Street in Springdale. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. Discussion will be held about the new building location, and there will be an update on progress.

All combat veterans for all services are welcome to come and learn how the post supports the veteran community in Springdale and Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners need your help. If you live in Northwest Arkansas, and you have fig trees, please let the Master Gardeners know. They will be conducting a study of the fig varieties that produce the best and are most productive in this area.

The group is looking for gardeners that are willing to donate figs and starts from their trees. Figs harvested will be donated to Helping Hands Food Pantry. They are hoping to plant donated fig starts this summer.

Information: (479) 644-4946 or email andrea@klokow.com.

Women

The Network of Executive Women will hold a virtual Women's Empowerment Summit from 8 to 11 a.m. June 17 via Zoom. The summit is focused on overcoming obstacles with agility. The summit will feature guest speakers Chandra Holt, Tony Waller, Jill Penrose, Amanda Cotler, Chris Nikic and Allison Levine. The event will be presented by Walmart and sponsored by Unilever.

The cost for the event is $20 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Goody bags will be provided to the first 300 registrants and will be given through a local drive-through event.

Information: newonline.org.

Democrats

Benton County Democrats will meet at noon June 28 at the Golden Corral, 2506 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. The Benton County Democrats raise funds for Democratic candidates in Benton County and are restarting their in-person lunch and learn gatherings with a slate of interesting guest speakers.

Information: (214) 724-2376 or email davidabernstein@gmail.com.