Collaborative exhibition displays grandson's art

HOT SPRINGS -- The exhibit "Crayons to Canvas" -- which features artwork by Hot Springs artist Longhua Xu and his grandson, Han Xu -- is now showing at Mid America Science Museum. Sponsors and supporters received a preview of the exhibit May 27 at a reception before it opened to the public.

Guests were welcomed by Diane LaFollette, executive director of the museum. In remarks to the sponsors, she said one of the things she learned putting the exhibit together "was how much this city loves Longhua."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/613art/]

Both grandfather and grandson, who share an April 6 birthday, were on hand to talk about their art which includes pencil drawings by Han, age 6, alongside large colorful and whimsical paintings by his grandfather inspired by the youth's imaginative drawings.

"Crayons to Canvas, a Collaborative Study," which features 26 individual pieces, a mural and two 8-foot painted columns, will be on display through Sept. 5. The exhibit includes hands-on stations for children to create their own murals and sculptures. The exhibit is presented by The Morris Foundation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins