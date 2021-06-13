Crowding in Miller County's  jail prompts talks on expansion

TEXARKANA -- A joint committee on Thursday discussed expanding jail space because of overcrowded conditions.

Miller County sheriff's office Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said the jail, which opened in 2002, is holding slightly more then 300 inmates, but that the lock-up itself is only large enough to hold about 285 prisoners.

"We are currently running over capacity now, and we need to a make a decision on this," he said Thursday during a joint meeting of the Miller County Budget and Finance Committee and Jail Committee.

Lewis added that constructing another 100-bed inmate capacity pod would help.

Current pod construction add-on financial figures suggested at the meeting would run the county roughly between $4.5 million and $6.5 million.

As for money, Miller County Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Ernest Pender said the county has received $4.2 million from the American Rescue Funds Act. He added that federal guidelines on how those funds can be spent are restrictive and vague.

Pender said he sees the need to expand the jail.

"I don't know what else can be done other then build another pod," Pender said.

Apart from the remote possibility of federal financial aid to help build the additional pod, Pender said the issue could be left up to the county's residents in the form of a limited one-quarter-cent sales tax election.

In 2000, county voters approved a half-cent sales tax with a quarter of the tax running as a permanent tax to maintain the current jail. The other quarter-cent portion of that sales tax was limited to just paying off the jail's construction.

Carla Jenkins, the county judge's office administrative assistant, said the county achieved this construction completion payoff more then 10 years ago.

Following some additional discussion, Justice of the Piece John Haltom instructed Justice of the Peace Jimmy Cowart to collect data needed for a pod add-on.