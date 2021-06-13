Departure of officers from forces said to soar

Police departments face severe challenges in retaining and recruiting officers, according to new data outlining the steady exodus from an occupation that was the target of protests last year after several high-profile police killings.

"We have lost about one-third of our staff to resignation and retirement," said Chief David Zack of the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina -- more than 80 officers out of a full complement of 238. "Certainly with the way that police have been portrayed and vilified in some cases, they have decided that it is not the life for them."

Those reductions in Asheville echo a nationwide trend. A survey of about 200 police departments indicates that retirements were up by 45% and resignations by 18% in the period from April 2020 through March, when compared with the preceding 12 months.

The percentage of officers who left tended to be larger for departments in big or medium-size cities, according to the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington policy institute that will release full data this week.

"It is an evolving crisis," said Chuck Wexler, the organization's executive director.

Last year's departures came against the backdrop of protests that broke out nationwide when George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, along with the police killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

The aggressive tactics some officers used against protesters often compounded the vitriol against the police. The future of policing was called into question, with demands to defund departments or to assign some of their tasks to civilian agencies.

The coronavirus pandemic also took a toll, with cities slashing budgets and some officers deciding that risking their health through potential exposure to the virus was endangering their families. Cities where demonstrations were robust last year experienced substantial departures from their police forces.

In New York, 2,600 officers retired in 2020, according to police statistics, after 1,509 retirements the year before.

In Portland, Ore., 69 officers resigned and 75 retired from April 2020 through March, compared with 27 and 14 the previous year. In Seattle, resignations increased to 123 from 34 and retirements to 96 from 43.