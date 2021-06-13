Drug search leads to woman's arrest

Little Rock police arrested a woman on drug-trafficking charges Thursday afternoon after finding more than 1,000 tablets of Xanax at a West Markham Street residence, according to an arrest report.

Police executed a search warrant at 2:30 p.m. at 10520 W. Markham St. and reported finding the Xanax, along with methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Detectives arrested Krystal Bolen, 37, the report said.

Bolen was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. She is charged with felony trafficking Xanax, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drugs in proximity to certain facilities and felony unauthorized use of another person's property.

Police: Drug-casesuspect's run brief

A man briefly broke free and fled from North Little Rock police officers arresting him on drug charges during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jayuian Ellington, 44, of North Little Rock for having defective equipment and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report said.

A search found methamphetamine, cocaine, Ecstasy, marijuana and a digital scale, according to the report.

Ellington, while in handcuffs, broke free from police and fled a short distance before being recaptured, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail but was no longer on the jail roster as of Saturday evening. He is charged with felony escape, two felony counts of possession of Schedule II drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule I drugs with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana with purpose.