Environment notebook

Feral hog removal workshop June 24

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have a feral hog eradication workshop for landowners and farmers from 5-7 p.m. June 24 at the River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force will teach landowners and farmers about different control methods, state and federal control efforts taking place across Arkansas, and locally available assistance to residents of west-central Arkansas, said Ryan Farney, feral hog program coordinator for the commission.

The event is free and will include a meal at the beginning of the workshop. Registration is required and can be found at: register-ed.com/events/view/169374.

Feral hogs are present in every county in Arkansas and cause an estimated $19 million in damage in the state annually, according to the Department of Agriculture's "Arkansas Feral Hog Handbook."

The Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force removed 14,059 feral hogs in 2020. This event is part of an effort to get the public more involved in the removal.

This year, the task force has asked individuals to submit any feral hog removals via Survey123, which can be done in browser or by downloading the app. It can be found at: arcg.is/1KmGuu.