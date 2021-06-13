Forrest City man convicted, gets 3 life terms for murder

A St. Francis County jury convicted a Forrest City man of three counts of capital murder Thursday and sentenced him to three life terms late Friday, according to a prosecuting attorney's office news release.

Cordale Stacy, 34, received three life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years for use of a firearm, after a two-week trial, the release from 1st Judicial District prosecutor Todd Murray's office said.

On Oct. 18, 2017, Nashae Williams was shot seven times at her residence on Wolfe Street in Forrest City. Two of her children, ages 6 and 9, also were shot and killed, the release said.

Witnesses testified about hearing several gunshots, then children screaming, then two more gunshots and seeing Stacy flee with his 2-year-old child, the release said.

Stacy has four previous convictions for aggravated assault, drugs, theft and illegal possession of a firearm in St. Francis County, according to the release.