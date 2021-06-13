Gear’s points place UA women at 15th

University of Arkansas junior Krissy Gear finished fifth in the 5,000 meters on Saturday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., to provide the only points for the Razorbacks during the meet’s final day.

Gear ran 4:11.01.

Arkansas finished 15th in the final team standings with 17 points. The Razorbacks’ other points were scored Thursday night when senior Lauren Martinez was second in the pole vault and junior Katie Izzo took fourth in the 10,000.

Southern California won the team title with 74 points. Texas A&M was second with 63 points and Georgia third with 37 1/2.

Arkansas had two ninth-place finishes on Saturday night — one spot out of the top eight scoring positions.

Senior Shafiqua Maloney was ninth in the 800 in 2:04.09. The 1,600 relay team of Morgan Burks-Magee, Jada Baylark, Maloney and Paris Peoples also took ninth in 3:28.78.

Razorbacks junior Lauren Gregory was 21st in the 5,000 in 16:13.49.

Sophomore sprinter Tiana Wilson had been set to run in four events for Arkansas, but she tore an Achilles tendon Thursday night in her first race — the 400 relay — and had to scratch from the 100 and 200, and 1,600 relay.

Wilson’s loss cost the Razorbacks several potential scoring opportunities.

Arkansas had three top-15 finishes in cross country and indoor and outdoor track this school year. The Razorbacks won the NCAA indoor title, then two days later at the delayed cross country meet finished 10th.

At a glance

NCAA OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S TOP 10

RK. TEAM PTS.

USC.................................................. 74 Texas A&M ...................................... 63 Georgia.........................................37.5 Tie 4. Alabama..................................... 31 Tie 4. North Carolina A&T ................... 31 LSU...............................................28.5 Tie 7. Florida........................................ 28 Tie 7. Texas.......................................... 28 Arizona State................................... 22 BYU................................................ 20 Arkansas.............................17

Sports