Happy birthday (June 13): Unapologetically passionate, the ambition that drives you to achieve top ranking will also allow you to help others to a fantastic extent. You could make all the difference in the worlds of many. September brings a sense that nothing is fixed about your destiny and whimsical decisions will send you on an adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're curious, but you also appreciate the wonderment that comes before knowing. Finding beauty in a lingering mystery, you'll refrain from asking questions you don't want to know the answer to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): "Measure twice and cut once" is the adage. But if you're not planning to cut anything, is the measuring really necessary? Comparison can be problematic now. Don't let "measuring up" take too much of your time and energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you're in it for the journey, the scenic (though indirect) route has merit. There's a decision to make. You won't regret choosing what appeals most to your senses instead of a time frame.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You now see how the obstacle blocking your forward movement is at least partially self-created by limits you imposed with your mind. Terrific news. Now you can get around it by thinking a different way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You put smiles on the faces of those you love for fun. To put smiles on faces you don't know earns you karma points. If you want to go for true nobility, extend goodwill to the enemy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are ideas that have an actual presence you can feel. It's not unlike the presence of a person. You sense an idea hovering near, wanting to cross into your world. You need only welcome it in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once you accept that you are human, you give up trying to make everything so perfect and allow for a little of that primal instinct that is your birthright to kick in, too, some of which will be extremely helpful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Living too safe gets boring. You don't have to do anything too wild to get that charge of vitality that sends you to the higher realms of joy, though you do have to be willing to take a risk and get uncomfortable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attraction, curiosity and interest are not guaranteed to be reciprocal, and that's what makes it so wonderful when mutuality presents itself, as it does today. You wonder about them; they wonder about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being a good person doesn't make you immune to bad moods, or bad behavior. Take things situation by situation. Try not to judge yourself for whatever you're going through. Welcome the full range of your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A vague inward feeling haunts. Quite simply, this one is a little like math homework in that it won't resolve itself. The good news is it's really only one problem and the minute you face it, you know the answer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You go forward, never resting, with each step thinking of what you want — and your backup plan, too. You're ready to fuel what's working, catch what falls and leverage resources to greater effect.

IN THE LIGHT OF REALITY

A solar square to Neptune is a buzzkill along the lines of theater lights going up midmovie. Even though the plot continues on the screen, the spell is broken as the vividness of a magical world turns into a mechanical projection blown out by ambient light. Well, at least now we know what’s real and who’s sitting next to us in the dark.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

We’re in the last week of the season and the Gemini sun as well as the last week of Jupiter being direct. On Sunday, June 20, Jupiter retrogrades for about four months.

In preparation for the upcoming changes, avoid thoughts and phrases that include the word “deserve.” No one really knows what another person deserves. Most people don’t even know what they themselves deserve, and since the universe doesn’t follow our tally, it’s a generally unhelpful line of thought. Effective approaches have more to do with the rules of cause and effect in a particular environment. Asking, “How do I make XYZ happen?” is a much better question than “What do I deserve?”

Speaking of retrogrades, the Mercury retrograde is still going strong, and communication errors will be made. It usually starts with bad listening habits and inattentiveness. Failures of attention are often first failures of humility. It is hard to listen when we’re busy puffing ourselves up, a common reaction to nerves (essentially, a fear response) that’s many times at the root of the dynamic. Humility can reduce nervousness because it lowers your expectation of yourself. Give yourself an assist. Get centered and relaxed before you leave the house. Calm states prevent mistakes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are twin Geminis who grew from “Full House” to full-on moguls. These savvy entertainers turned their talent into a billion-dollar brand. Gemini entrepreneurs are luckiest when they pursue projects that meld a sense of fun with the progressive style instincts this trendsetting sign is well known to possess.