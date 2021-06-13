I-30 work in NLR to begin Monday

Work on a project to widen Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will require lane and ramp closures on and off the interstate beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur, weather permitting:

• I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will have lane closings from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, including double-lane closings from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• I-30 westbound between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway will have lanes closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, including double-lane closings between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

• The southbound frontage road between Broadway and Riverfront Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound between Ninth Street and Interstate 40 will have two lanes closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily through Friday.

• The I-40 eastbound ramp from the I-40/I-30 interchange to the I-30 westbound merge will have a single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will have double-lane closings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. The Broadway exit also will be closed with a detour to Curtis Sykes Drive.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.