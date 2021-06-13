Incorporations

Benton County
Themeame LLC, Brian Steven Lyew, 813 S.E. E Court, Bentonville
Thrive Athletics & Events, Christopher John Weller, 60 N. Woodridge Road, Rogers
Dieseinerdata LLC, Brian Steven Lyew, 813 S.E. E Court, Bentonville
Clear Sight LLC, Andrew T. Curry, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
C And L Enterprises LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Harrier's Hotshot Haulers LLC, Kenneth Harrier Jr., 2746 W. White Oak Drive, Rogers
38 Dogwood LLC, Cary Young, 1800 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville
LFG LLC, Bryce Tritt, 910 Marcus St., Bentonville
Sanchez Landscaping Services Inc., Pedro Sanchez Caceres, 14909 N. Oak St., Garfield
Best Title LLC, Fletcher Hall, 804 S.W. Cabriolet St., Bentonville
JA Construction Contracting Services Inc., Alejandro Sanchez, 1300 N. 31st St., Rogers
Curb Check LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Benton Drones LLC, Anderson Ta, 606 N.W. J St., Bentonville
Levels Band LLC, Dalton Cole Kennerly, 6 Swarthmoor Lane, Bella Vista
NWA Sales LLC, Kjel Everett Johnson, 5802 S.W. Crozier Circle, Apt. 304, Bentonville
The Five Six Pub LLC, Julia Williams, 8606 Wild Cherry Drive, Rogers
Restock AR LLC, Collin Guillory, 306 S.W. Chablis St., Bentonville
Hair By Jess LLC, Jessica Kemper, 2021 Price Ave., Lowell
Growing In Healing LLC, Daisy Varinia Bonilla, 1506 N.E. Benjamin Greens, Bentonville
Got Scone'd LLC, Yescenia Orellana-Ruiz, 1150 Richards St., Pea Ridge
12Tribe Farm LLC, Dequeshia Prude-Wheeler, 5403 S.W. Sahara St., Bentonville
Minlp LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Acai NWA LLC, Charles Benjamin Langford, 185 Bright St., Cave Springs
Cheers Solutions LLC, Sigang Hu, 1505 S.W. Madison Ave., Bentonville
TCB-360 LLC, Lindsay Mosier, 405 N.W. Fifth St., Bentonville
Bentonville Bubble Co. LLC, Darla Ruth Shelton, 1902 N.E. Oakmont Road, Bentonville
Royal Fun Inflatables LLC, David Fredrickson, 590 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Richmond Street Fundraising, Chelsea Smith, 2503 S. Greens Way, Rogers
Bentonville Furniture Co. LLC, William Robert Vanderhoff, 10600 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
Ashes To Amethyst LLC, Chelsea Patricia Smith, 2503 S. Greens Way, Rogers
Flare Enterprises LLC, Dinesh Sood, 6406 S. 41st St., Rogers
Apolo Welding LLC, Tadeo Magana, 108 S. Bailey St., Lowell
The Texas Candle Baron LLC, Brian Lee Barganier, 948 Bramblewood Lane, Cave Springs
EAS Trucking LLC, Eric Pool, 607 Chateau Drive, Rogers
Cottages At The Park POA Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
ETR Homes Inc., Luis De La Torre, 9636 E. Brown Road, Lowell
Minlp0 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 501 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville
H&G Property Investments LLC, Leo Harding, 15428 Potman Road, Rogers
Paruchuris Estate LLC, Praveena Ravanavarapu, 2202 N.W. Small Oaks St., Bentonville
Minlp1 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 907 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville
Countertop World NWA LLC, James Sheridan Rogers Jr., 3 Evesham Lane, Bella Vista
Ni's No. 1 Nails LLC, Ni Tran, 3201 N.W. Alberta St., Bentonville
BVR Properties LLC, T. Neil Greenhaw, 1910 S.W. Riverstone Road, Bentonville
Get Scum Power Washing LLC, John Duran, 18 Kelaen Drive, Bella Vista
Rodrick Edelen Corp., Rodrick Edelen, 2301 S.W. Fireblaze Ave, Apt. 13, Bentonville
Le Cochon Rouge Properties LLC, Donavon Taves, 16811 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry
Jal Battlefield LLC, Randy Lawson, 113 S. Main St., Bentonville
Rely Payroll LLC, Kerri Ellis, 16 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista
Jonlaur Properties LLC, Jonathan A. Blansett, 2225 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 102, Rogers
Horses On Guard Inc., Jerry Mac Self, 105 S. Oak St., Lowell
Nova Life Trucking LLC, Diana Lopez, 15710 Hickory Lane, Lowell
Makers Warehouse LLC, Debra Jo Mountain, 405 Atlanta St. S.E., Gravette
C&C Pressure Washing LLC, Reese Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Madison County
Shaddock Trucking LLC, Brently C. Shaddock, 153 Madison 4382, Pettigrew
Washington County
Mancia's Floor Covering Inc., Daniel A. Mancia Moreno, 1075 Brookhaven St., Apt. 105, Springdale
Parga's Drywall Inc., Luis M. Parga, 2453 Springbrook Ave., Springdale
Matthew 4:4 LLC, Eric Peter Chin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Maximilian Media LLC, Victoria Alexandria Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Goldenpoise LLC, Kennedy Alexis Rhoden, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Modern Image Marketing Group LLC, Jason Colbert Roberts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
O. Narvaez Roofing Inc., Oscar Narvaez, 2500 Jill Circle, Apt. B, Springdale
Ceddyp Cutz LLC, Cedrix D. Parker, 2624 Stoneridge Circle, Unit 104, Springdale
Ponytailz Glitz & Gloss LLC, Star Yankaway, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Steel Water Co. LLC, Tye Hunter Swain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Graceful Gypsy LLC, Ashly Shakelford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ernie's Landscaping Inc., Ernesto Gutierrez, 3038 Cherry Knoll Circle, Springdale
OV Co. LLC, Thomas Fox, 205 W. Rock St., Fayetteville
Max Jr. Flooring Inc., Juan C. Reyes Venegas, 529 Ewalt Ave., Springdale
Amelias Hair Essentials LLC, Tyzaious Hobbs, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Iron-Cat Logistics LLC, Catherine Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sazziz Kollectionz LLC, Patricia Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Tscott Trucking LLC, Tracy Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Goddess Creations LLC, Lexus Hubbard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Acrepro Illinois LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Tasty Lil Bites LLC, Alexandria Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Holsted & Moore LLC, Jory Holsted, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Duck & Feather Clothing Co. LLC, Curtis Freeman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Digital Knockout LLC, Ali Jan Sethy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Koptyx LLC, Christopher Devito Fink, 1722 N. College Ave., Suite C188, Fayetteville
The Community Canvas Of The Ozarks, Chyna Morgan Montgomery, 582 W. Cherry St., Fayetteville
Ashley Nielsen Art & Tattoo LLC, Ashley Morgan Nielsen, 841 W. 12th St., Fayetteville
NWA Hotshot Services LLC, Miguel Angel Martinez Machado, 879 Golden Meadow Ave., Springdale
Real Unique Cosmetics LLC, Xavier Leigh Remi-Adeoye, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Portwood Carrier Service LLC, Joel B. Portwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
MJ's Rental Properties LLC, Arlina Jonas Cesa-Renales, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ingram Xpress LLC, Servaria X. Ingram, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Vaughn Lawn And Garden Service LLC, Jasmine Locole Vaughn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
G Force Enterprises LLC, Quinn Grafton, 3869 Augusta Ave., Springdale
VC Financial LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Highstar Construction Services LLC, Jose Luis Serrano Olivares, 699 Cascade Circle, Springdale
MTK-E Builders LLC, Jose E. Cervantes Padilla, 745 Suffolk Cove, Springdale
Fillmore Utility Solutions LLC, Audrey Fillmore, 18174 U.S. 71 South, Winslow
JT Finley Insurance Agency Inc., Matt Bishop, 3739 Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville
Nujum Co. LLC, Charles Shepherd, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
AKH Property LLC, Everett Dale Hill, 13882 Goose Creek Road, Fayetteville
My Way Naturals LLC, Patricia Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
T2 Foundation, Martin Miller, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
One More Door LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., Suite B101, Springdale
Vibe Nutrition LLC, Jennifer Nass, 1631 Major Stone Circle, Prairie Grove
Freshlook LLC, William Looney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Royal Store LLC, Julio Antonio Rodriguez Flores, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bankroll Bullies LLC, La Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M&C Properties LLC, Morgan Eckert, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mazi Boutique Co., Macey Howard, 4285 W. Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville
ENC Staffing LLC, Erica Monique Murry, 2769 N. Ida Lindsey Drive, Apt. 3, Fayetteville
Greenway Bike Co. LLC, Madoc Hayes Robinson, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville
P31 Performance LLC, Emily Bates, 499 Concho St., Farmington
Twisted Sisters Estate And Moving Sales LLC, Maureen Drew, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Bonafide Apparel LLC, Ricardo Leon Anthony, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Biar Legacy LLC, Jeremy Biar, 3148 W. Gypsum Drive, Fayetteville
Aspect Pest Control LLC, Shane Leon McCoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Worth Truck Freight LLC, David W. Camp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
2 Legit Car Wash & Detail LLC, Barry Lamont Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Silly Chile LLC, Andrea Leigh Evans, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Blue Ribbon Hospitality LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
C&C Boutique LLC, Cynthia Jasmine Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Old Ways Acres LLC, Seth McCraine, 845 Stockburger St., West Fork
Dirt Divas Janitorial LLC, Courtney D. Thurman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
On The Lake Boat Mate Detail And Repair LLC, Lashonda Holcombe, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
1200 North 40th LLC, Ericson C. Johnson, 1200 N. 40th St., Springdale
Treetop Bullys LLC, Jared Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
EZ Exit LLC, Richard Parsons, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
America Sky Tour Inc., Lisa Lao, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Seamus I LLC, Joe Maynard, 585 W. Willoughby Road, Fayetteville
Joara Rose Dreams LLC, Jacquita Stafford, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
J's Painting Service, LLC, Jaime Rodriguez, 3081A Memory Lane, Springdale
Us Of America Social Research & Solution Foundation, Jimmy Bell, 525 S. Duncan Ave., Apt 6, Fayetteville
Friends Of Haas Hall Mountain Bike Team, William Mertins, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Juniors B&L Club LLC, Jordan Wright, 2145 Main Drive, Johnson
Albino Collective LLC, Jacob Willson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kamera Ready LLC, Essence S. Parker, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Unit 530, Fayetteville
KB NWA Properties LLC, Joshua Kyle Sanford, 13545 Rennic Road, Summers
Janea's Bakery LLC, Lania Bachus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ross Exotic Mini Kennels LLC, Mervyn E. Hamilton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hackberry Woods LLC, Charlie Adams, 3885 Julio Road, Springdale
J. Pepperfish Advisory Services LLC, Jessie P. Fisher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Prince D Thomas LLC, Prince Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
B&K Logistics LLC, David Barton Wilkerson II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
TN5 Properties LLC, Tyler Frank Ketner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cee Will Trucking LLC, Cordell Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
S.T.U.D.S LLC, Scott Kelly Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
K2W LLC, Christopher Charles Wobensmith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Crown Point Construction LLC, Slade Wilson, 2451 Brush Creek Road, Springdale
NW Commercial Roofing LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Caliber Paint Co. LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Texas Snow LLC, Katie Elise Jones, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Beans Transport LLC, Vanna Logan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Crown Point Properties LLC, Slade Wilson, 2451 Brush Creek Road, Springdale
Jay P. Greene LLC, Jay P. Greene, 2503 E. Manor Drive, Fayetteville
Golden Age Gifts LLC, Alaina Marie Taliaferro, 1707 S. Tallgrass Drive, Fayetteville
The Hide-Out Theater LLC, Joshua Guy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Beth Rapha Global LLC, Scott McLain, 1590 E. Joyce Blvd., Unit 10440, Fayetteville.