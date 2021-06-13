Incorporations

Benton County

Themeame LLC, Brian Steven Lyew, 813 S.E. E Court, Bentonville

Thrive Athletics & Events, Christopher John Weller, 60 N. Woodridge Road, Rogers

Dieseinerdata LLC, Brian Steven Lyew, 813 S.E. E Court, Bentonville

Clear Sight LLC, Andrew T. Curry, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

C And L Enterprises LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Harrier's Hotshot Haulers LLC, Kenneth Harrier Jr., 2746 W. White Oak Drive, Rogers

38 Dogwood LLC, Cary Young, 1800 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville

LFG LLC, Bryce Tritt, 910 Marcus St., Bentonville

Sanchez Landscaping Services Inc., Pedro Sanchez Caceres, 14909 N. Oak St., Garfield

Best Title LLC, Fletcher Hall, 804 S.W. Cabriolet St., Bentonville

JA Construction Contracting Services Inc., Alejandro Sanchez, 1300 N. 31st St., Rogers

Curb Check LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Benton Drones LLC, Anderson Ta, 606 N.W. J St., Bentonville

Levels Band LLC, Dalton Cole Kennerly, 6 Swarthmoor Lane, Bella Vista

NWA Sales LLC, Kjel Everett Johnson, 5802 S.W. Crozier Circle, Apt. 304, Bentonville

The Five Six Pub LLC, Julia Williams, 8606 Wild Cherry Drive, Rogers

Restock AR LLC, Collin Guillory, 306 S.W. Chablis St., Bentonville

Hair By Jess LLC, Jessica Kemper, 2021 Price Ave., Lowell

Growing In Healing LLC, Daisy Varinia Bonilla, 1506 N.E. Benjamin Greens, Bentonville

Got Scone'd LLC, Yescenia Orellana-Ruiz, 1150 Richards St., Pea Ridge

12Tribe Farm LLC, Dequeshia Prude-Wheeler, 5403 S.W. Sahara St., Bentonville

Minlp LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Acai NWA LLC, Charles Benjamin Langford, 185 Bright St., Cave Springs

Cheers Solutions LLC, Sigang Hu, 1505 S.W. Madison Ave., Bentonville

TCB-360 LLC, Lindsay Mosier, 405 N.W. Fifth St., Bentonville

Bentonville Bubble Co. LLC, Darla Ruth Shelton, 1902 N.E. Oakmont Road, Bentonville

Royal Fun Inflatables LLC, David Fredrickson, 590 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Richmond Street Fundraising, Chelsea Smith, 2503 S. Greens Way, Rogers

Bentonville Furniture Co. LLC, William Robert Vanderhoff, 10600 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Ashes To Amethyst LLC, Chelsea Patricia Smith, 2503 S. Greens Way, Rogers

Flare Enterprises LLC, Dinesh Sood, 6406 S. 41st St., Rogers

Apolo Welding LLC, Tadeo Magana, 108 S. Bailey St., Lowell

The Texas Candle Baron LLC, Brian Lee Barganier, 948 Bramblewood Lane, Cave Springs

EAS Trucking LLC, Eric Pool, 607 Chateau Drive, Rogers

Cottages At The Park POA Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

ETR Homes Inc., Luis De La Torre, 9636 E. Brown Road, Lowell

Minlp0 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 501 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville

H&G Property Investments LLC, Leo Harding, 15428 Potman Road, Rogers

Paruchuris Estate LLC, Praveena Ravanavarapu, 2202 N.W. Small Oaks St., Bentonville

Minlp1 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 907 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Countertop World NWA LLC, James Sheridan Rogers Jr., 3 Evesham Lane, Bella Vista

Ni's No. 1 Nails LLC, Ni Tran, 3201 N.W. Alberta St., Bentonville

BVR Properties LLC, T. Neil Greenhaw, 1910 S.W. Riverstone Road, Bentonville

Get Scum Power Washing LLC, John Duran, 18 Kelaen Drive, Bella Vista

Rodrick Edelen Corp., Rodrick Edelen, 2301 S.W. Fireblaze Ave, Apt. 13, Bentonville

Le Cochon Rouge Properties LLC, Donavon Taves, 16811 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry

Jal Battlefield LLC, Randy Lawson, 113 S. Main St., Bentonville

Rely Payroll LLC, Kerri Ellis, 16 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista

Jonlaur Properties LLC, Jonathan A. Blansett, 2225 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 102, Rogers

Horses On Guard Inc., Jerry Mac Self, 105 S. Oak St., Lowell

Nova Life Trucking LLC, Diana Lopez, 15710 Hickory Lane, Lowell

Makers Warehouse LLC, Debra Jo Mountain, 405 Atlanta St. S.E., Gravette

C&C Pressure Washing LLC, Reese Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Madison County

Shaddock Trucking LLC, Brently C. Shaddock, 153 Madison 4382, Pettigrew

Washington County

Mancia's Floor Covering Inc., Daniel A. Mancia Moreno, 1075 Brookhaven St., Apt. 105, Springdale

Parga's Drywall Inc., Luis M. Parga, 2453 Springbrook Ave., Springdale

Matthew 4:4 LLC, Eric Peter Chin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Maximilian Media LLC, Victoria Alexandria Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Goldenpoise LLC, Kennedy Alexis Rhoden, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Modern Image Marketing Group LLC, Jason Colbert Roberts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

O. Narvaez Roofing Inc., Oscar Narvaez, 2500 Jill Circle, Apt. B, Springdale

Ceddyp Cutz LLC, Cedrix D. Parker, 2624 Stoneridge Circle, Unit 104, Springdale

Ponytailz Glitz & Gloss LLC, Star Yankaway, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Steel Water Co. LLC, Tye Hunter Swain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Graceful Gypsy LLC, Ashly Shakelford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ernie's Landscaping Inc., Ernesto Gutierrez, 3038 Cherry Knoll Circle, Springdale

OV Co. LLC, Thomas Fox, 205 W. Rock St., Fayetteville

Max Jr. Flooring Inc., Juan C. Reyes Venegas, 529 Ewalt Ave., Springdale

Amelias Hair Essentials LLC, Tyzaious Hobbs, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Iron-Cat Logistics LLC, Catherine Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sazziz Kollectionz LLC, Patricia Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Tscott Trucking LLC, Tracy Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Goddess Creations LLC, Lexus Hubbard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Acrepro Illinois LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Tasty Lil Bites LLC, Alexandria Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Holsted & Moore LLC, Jory Holsted, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Duck & Feather Clothing Co. LLC, Curtis Freeman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Digital Knockout LLC, Ali Jan Sethy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Koptyx LLC, Christopher Devito Fink, 1722 N. College Ave., Suite C188, Fayetteville

The Community Canvas Of The Ozarks, Chyna Morgan Montgomery, 582 W. Cherry St., Fayetteville

Ashley Nielsen Art & Tattoo LLC, Ashley Morgan Nielsen, 841 W. 12th St., Fayetteville

NWA Hotshot Services LLC, Miguel Angel Martinez Machado, 879 Golden Meadow Ave., Springdale

Real Unique Cosmetics LLC, Xavier Leigh Remi-Adeoye, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Portwood Carrier Service LLC, Joel B. Portwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

MJ's Rental Properties LLC, Arlina Jonas Cesa-Renales, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ingram Xpress LLC, Servaria X. Ingram, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Vaughn Lawn And Garden Service LLC, Jasmine Locole Vaughn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

G Force Enterprises LLC, Quinn Grafton, 3869 Augusta Ave., Springdale

VC Financial LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Highstar Construction Services LLC, Jose Luis Serrano Olivares, 699 Cascade Circle, Springdale

MTK-E Builders LLC, Jose E. Cervantes Padilla, 745 Suffolk Cove, Springdale

Fillmore Utility Solutions LLC, Audrey Fillmore, 18174 U.S. 71 South, Winslow

JT Finley Insurance Agency Inc., Matt Bishop, 3739 Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville

Nujum Co. LLC, Charles Shepherd, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

AKH Property LLC, Everett Dale Hill, 13882 Goose Creek Road, Fayetteville

My Way Naturals LLC, Patricia Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

T2 Foundation, Martin Miller, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

One More Door LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., Suite B101, Springdale

Vibe Nutrition LLC, Jennifer Nass, 1631 Major Stone Circle, Prairie Grove

Freshlook LLC, William Looney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Royal Store LLC, Julio Antonio Rodriguez Flores, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bankroll Bullies LLC, La Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M&C Properties LLC, Morgan Eckert, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mazi Boutique Co., Macey Howard, 4285 W. Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville

ENC Staffing LLC, Erica Monique Murry, 2769 N. Ida Lindsey Drive, Apt. 3, Fayetteville

Greenway Bike Co. LLC, Madoc Hayes Robinson, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville

P31 Performance LLC, Emily Bates, 499 Concho St., Farmington

Twisted Sisters Estate And Moving Sales LLC, Maureen Drew, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bonafide Apparel LLC, Ricardo Leon Anthony, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Biar Legacy LLC, Jeremy Biar, 3148 W. Gypsum Drive, Fayetteville

Aspect Pest Control LLC, Shane Leon McCoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Worth Truck Freight LLC, David W. Camp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

2 Legit Car Wash & Detail LLC, Barry Lamont Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Silly Chile LLC, Andrea Leigh Evans, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Blue Ribbon Hospitality LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

C&C Boutique LLC, Cynthia Jasmine Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Old Ways Acres LLC, Seth McCraine, 845 Stockburger St., West Fork

Dirt Divas Janitorial LLC, Courtney D. Thurman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

On The Lake Boat Mate Detail And Repair LLC, Lashonda Holcombe, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

1200 North 40th LLC, Ericson C. Johnson, 1200 N. 40th St., Springdale

Treetop Bullys LLC, Jared Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

EZ Exit LLC, Richard Parsons, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

America Sky Tour Inc., Lisa Lao, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Seamus I LLC, Joe Maynard, 585 W. Willoughby Road, Fayetteville

Joara Rose Dreams LLC, Jacquita Stafford, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

J's Painting Service, LLC, Jaime Rodriguez, 3081A Memory Lane, Springdale

Us Of America Social Research & Solution Foundation, Jimmy Bell, 525 S. Duncan Ave., Apt 6, Fayetteville

Friends Of Haas Hall Mountain Bike Team, William Mertins, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Juniors B&L Club LLC, Jordan Wright, 2145 Main Drive, Johnson

Albino Collective LLC, Jacob Willson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kamera Ready LLC, Essence S. Parker, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Unit 530, Fayetteville

KB NWA Properties LLC, Joshua Kyle Sanford, 13545 Rennic Road, Summers

Janea's Bakery LLC, Lania Bachus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ross Exotic Mini Kennels LLC, Mervyn E. Hamilton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hackberry Woods LLC, Charlie Adams, 3885 Julio Road, Springdale

J. Pepperfish Advisory Services LLC, Jessie P. Fisher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Prince D Thomas LLC, Prince Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

B&K Logistics LLC, David Barton Wilkerson II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

TN5 Properties LLC, Tyler Frank Ketner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cee Will Trucking LLC, Cordell Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

S.T.U.D.S LLC, Scott Kelly Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

K2W LLC, Christopher Charles Wobensmith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Crown Point Construction LLC, Slade Wilson, 2451 Brush Creek Road, Springdale

NW Commercial Roofing LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Caliber Paint Co. LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Texas Snow LLC, Katie Elise Jones, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Beans Transport LLC, Vanna Logan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Crown Point Properties LLC, Slade Wilson, 2451 Brush Creek Road, Springdale

Jay P. Greene LLC, Jay P. Greene, 2503 E. Manor Drive, Fayetteville

Golden Age Gifts LLC, Alaina Marie Taliaferro, 1707 S. Tallgrass Drive, Fayetteville

The Hide-Out Theater LLC, Joshua Guy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Beth Rapha Global LLC, Scott McLain, 1590 E. Joyce Blvd., Unit 10440, Fayetteville.