Iran candidates spar as vote nears

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran held a final presidential debate Saturday that showed the fissures within the Islamic Republic's politics, as hard-liners referred to those seeking ties to the West as "infiltrators" and the race's two other candidates bringing up the unrest that surrounded Tehran's disputed 2009 election.

Analysts and state-linked polling put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the clear front-runner in Friday's vote, with enough of a lead to avoid a runoff. The public is now largely hostile to the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani after the collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

But that didn't stop Rouhani's former central bank chief, Abdolnasser Hemmati, from harshly criticizing Raisi, at one point getting up from his chair to hand him a list he described as naming individuals who haven't paid back huge loans from state banks. He again tried to link Raisi to former President Donald Trump, whose decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Iran's nuclear deal has seen the country crushed by sanctions.

"Mr. Raisi, you and your friends have played in Trump's ground with your extremist policies," Hemmati said.

Raisi called Hemmati's move a stunt and said he'd make sure the government returns to the nuclear deal.

The deal "would not be executed by you, it needs a powerful government to do this," Raisi said.

The election is to pick a replacement for Rouhani, who is term-limited from running again. The vote takes place as tensions with the West persist as negotiations continue over resuscitation of the nuclear deal, in which Iran agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The debate took on the pattern of the previous ones, with hard-liners focusing their criticism on Hemmati as a stand-in for Rouhani. Hard-liner Alireza Zakani went as far as accusing Hemmati of committing a "huge treason" by giving financial information to the International Monetary Fund. Hard-line former Revolutionary Guard chief Mohsen Rezaei described the Rouhani government as being run by "infiltrators."

Hemmati, who raised eyebrows in recent days after telling The Associated Press that potentially he would be willing to speak with President Joe Biden, said his government would not view Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as enemies. He also warned that without deals with the wider world, Iran's economy would see no growth.

"What will happen if the hard-liners have power?" Hemmati asked. "I tell you there is going to be more sanctions with global consensus."

It is unclear if the debates will affect voters' opinions. The state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency suggested just 37% of Iranian adults watched the second one.

There also remains the larger concern about turnout. Officials in the past have pointed to turnout as a sign of popular support for Iran's theocratic government. As of now, the Student Polling Agency estimates turnout will be around 41% of Iran's more than 59 million eligible voters. That would be the lowest percentage since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

But unlike the earlier debates, both Hemmati and an inconspicuous reformist candidate named Mohsen Mehralizadeh brought up mass protests that directly challenged the government. Mehralizadeh at one point asked Raisi to intervene with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to pardon people still held after nationwide demonstrations in November 2019 over price increases for state-subsidized gasoline.

Those demonstrations ended with one lawmaker suggesting 7,000 people had been arrested. Amnesty International put the death toll from the violence at at least 208, with the rights group saying security forces killed demonstrators. Iran has yet to offer any definitive account of what happened.

Responding later to Mehralizadeh, Raisi said most of those arrested "have been pardoned by the supreme leader, except those who had relations with other countries or had other issues." He offered no figures for those pardoned and those still detained.

In this picture made available by Young Journalists Club, YJC, presidential candidates for June 18, elections Mohsen Mehralizadeh, left, Alireza Zakani, top, and Saeed Jalili, talk at the conclusion of a part of the final debate of the candidates at a state-run TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

