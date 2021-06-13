Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 6-13-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection May 26. Person in Charge does not have a verifiable method of notifying employees of their responsibility to report information to the Person In Charge information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. A copy of FDA Employee Health and Hygiene Handbook was provided at the time of inspection. Milk (42 degrees F) and coleslaw (44 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator across from hot holding and sliced tomatoes (47 degrees F) and diced onions (65 degrees F) in prep cooler by grill are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Shelves in dry storage are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 4. No violations reported.

• OLIVE MART, 2202 S. Olive St. Date of inspection June 4. Observation: Observed food residue on counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: No health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• ROYAL GOURMET DELI LLC, 2122 S. Blake St. Date of inspection June 4. Observed wiping cloths stored on the counters. In use cloths should be stored in a sanitizing solution between use. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed a box of single service items in storage area stored on the floor. Items must be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Single-service items shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust, or other contaminations at least 6 inches above the floor. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• SHIPLEY DONUTS, 1300 S. Main St. Date of inspection June 4. No test strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed a hole in the wall behind the proofer. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection May 28. Cheese sticks (42 degrees F), shrimp (43, 48, and 44 degrees F), and clam strips (48 degrees F) in freezer are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. I spoke with the manager and the items that were still frozen in the freezer were placed in the walk in freezer and the items out of temperature were pulled to be discarded. Counter tops in kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Counter tops were cleaned during inspection. Floors throughout kitchen are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 8420 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 25. Observed raw meats being stored above ready to eat foods in walk in cooler. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Raw meats were moved below ready to eat foods during inspection. Consumer advisory not noted in menu. Reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived FOODS requiring DISCLOSURE to a footnote that states: (1) Regarding the safety of these items, written information is available upon request; (2) Consuming raw or undercooked MEATS, POULTRY, seafood, shellfish, or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness; or (3) Consuming raw or undercooked MEATS, POULTRY, seafood, shellfish, or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Observed containers of punch being stored on the floor under drink station and containers of food being stored on the floor of the walk in cooler. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Observed some single service containers being reused to store food in. Single service containers should not be reused. Some light bulbs in kitchen are not shielded or shatterproof. Lights bulbs in kitchen should be properly shielded or shatterproof.

• KINDER PREP CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 908 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection May 25. Observation: Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Paper towels were placed at hand washing sink during time of inspection. Observed food container with no name. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food.