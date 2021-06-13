Junior League honors physician as a Sustainer

Dr. Elicia Sinor Kennedy was honored as Sustainer of the Year on May 26 at a luncheon in the ballroom of the Junior League of Little Rock building.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/613award/]

Jennifer Ronnel gave the introduction for the honoree with personal remarks by Cindy Pugh. Ronnel noted that Kennedy has been an emergency room physician for more than 30 years, serving on the front lines of those caring for covid-19 patients. She joined the Junior League in the 1990s. Pugh spoke about many of Kennedy's attributes adding, "My words today are not enough to pay tribute."

The program also included a welcome by the Sustainer Board President Sonya Murphy, a State of the League address by league President Casey Rockwell and news of the the organization's Centennial Celebration in 2022.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins