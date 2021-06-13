LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 in Rogers; Rae Fitzgerald at FPL

Fayetteville trio Route 358 bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Rogers with two shows next weekend: Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., at 8 p.m. June 18, and Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. at 7 p.m. June 19.

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 6 p.m. June 14, and Take Cover Band will perform at 6 p.m. June 17 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. 903-7330; bentonvillebrewing.com.

• deFrance will perform at 9 p.m. June 18; and Billy Jeter and The Shine Eye Band perform at 7 p.m. June 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

Tickets are $10-$20 for deFrance; and $10-$20 for Jeter.

• DeeDee Jones and Spud Howard perform The Sounds of Freedom with guest Eldredge Jackson at 7 p.m. June 19 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today, June 13; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 14; an Open Bluegrass Jam will begin at 6 p.m. June 17; The Playboy Scouts perform at 9 p.m. June 18; and Coyote Claws perform at 9 p.m. June 19 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Rae Fitzgerald will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, June 13, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Carolina Story & Joshua Ray Walker will perform at 8 p.m. today, June 13; Reverend Horton Heat & Dale Watson will perform at 8 p.m. June 14; 49 Winchester perform at 8:30 p.m. June 17 with guest Jimmy Wooten; Honeyjack will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour June 18; Jon Wolfe performs at 9:30 p.m. June 18 with guest Hayefield; and Cam Spinks performs with guest Jon Bailey at 8 p.m. June 19 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $12-$15 for Story & Walker; $25-$30 for Heat & Watson; $12-$15 for 49 Winchester; and $8 for Honeyjack; $15-$18 for Wolfe; and $12 for Spinks.

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16 for the Patio Music Series at Wood Stone Craft Pizza, 3619 Mall Ave. Free. 287-4800, fayettevillroots.org.

• Tré Burt performs at 7:30 p.m. June 18; and Smokey & The Mirror perform at 7:30 p.m. June 19 as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots Fest headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets are $50 for Burt, $60 for Smokey. fayettevilleroots.org.

FORT SMITH

• Shinyribs will perform at 8 p.m. June 17; Ian Munsick will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 18 with guest Corey Kent; and Tim Montana will perform with guests The Josephines at 8:30 p.m. June 19 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

Tickets are $20-$25 for Shinyribs; $12-$15 for Munsick; and $12-$15 for Montana.

• Starbenders will perform at 8 p.m. June 17; and Joyous Wolf with guests Magnolia Bayou and Jive Mother Mary will perform at 7 p.m. June 18 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; templelive.com.

Tickets are $9.37 for Starbenders; and $10 for Joyous Wolf.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. June 18 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. June 19 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Playdead will perform at 7 p.m. June 18; and Grady Spencer & The Work will perform at 7 p.m. June 19 with guest Jon Bailey at Butterfield Stage, 101 E Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

• Funk Factory will perform with guest Neon Flight Duo at 6 p.m. June 18; and The Juice will perform at 6 p.m. with guest TJ Scarlett June 19 for Happy Hour at the AMP at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Admission is free; table reservations available for $25-$35. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp.

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves, a community hip-hop open mic night with mentorship from hip-hop artist Murs, hosts the second event of its six-month residency at 6 p.m. June 15 at 214 S. Main St. Free. facebook.com/cachecreate.

• The Swade Diablos will perform on the outdoor patio and JR Neal will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. June 18; and Rumours will perform at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

