LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 in Rogers; Rae Fitzgerald at FPL

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Local acoustic trio Route 358 released their sophomore LP, “Peregrination I,” in September. The group performs at Moonbroch Pub in Rogers and Levi’s Gastrolounge in Rogers next weekend. route358.net. (Courtesy Photo)

Fayetteville trio Route 358 bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Rogers with two shows next weekend: Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., at 8 p.m. June 18, and Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. at 7 p.m. June 19.

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 6 p.m. June 14, and Take Cover Band will perform at 6 p.m. June 17 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. 903-7330; bentonvillebrewing.com.

• deFrance will perform at 9 p.m. June 18; and Billy Jeter and The Shine Eye Band perform at 7 p.m. June 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

Tickets are $10-$20 for deFrance; and $10-$20 for Jeter.

• DeeDee Jones and Spud Howard perform The Sounds of Freedom with guest Eldredge Jackson at 7 p.m. June 19 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today, June 13; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 14; an Open Bluegrass Jam will begin at 6 p.m. June 17; The Playboy Scouts perform at 9 p.m. June 18; and Coyote Claws perform at 9 p.m. June 19 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Rae Fitzgerald will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, June 13, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Carolina Story & Joshua Ray Walker will perform at 8 p.m. today, June 13; Reverend Horton Heat & Dale Watson will perform at 8 p.m. June 14; 49 Winchester perform at 8:30 p.m. June 17 with guest Jimmy Wooten; Honeyjack will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour June 18; Jon Wolfe performs at 9:30 p.m. June 18 with guest Hayefield; and Cam Spinks performs with guest Jon Bailey at 8 p.m. June 19 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $12-$15 for Story & Walker; $25-$30 for Heat & Watson; $12-$15 for 49 Winchester; and $8 for Honeyjack; $15-$18 for Wolfe; and $12 for Spinks.

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16 for the Patio Music Series at Wood Stone Craft Pizza, 3619 Mall Ave. Free. 287-4800, fayettevillroots.org.

• Tré Burt performs at 7:30 p.m. June 18; and Smokey & The Mirror perform at 7:30 p.m. June 19 as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots Fest headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets are $50 for Burt, $60 for Smokey. fayettevilleroots.org.

FORT SMITH

• Shinyribs will perform at 8 p.m. June 17; Ian Munsick will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 18 with guest Corey Kent; and Tim Montana will perform with guests The Josephines at 8:30 p.m. June 19 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

Tickets are $20-$25 for Shinyribs; $12-$15 for Munsick; and $12-$15 for Montana.

• Starbenders will perform at 8 p.m. June 17; and Joyous Wolf with guests Magnolia Bayou and Jive Mother Mary will perform at 7 p.m. June 18 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; templelive.com.

Tickets are $9.37 for Starbenders; and $10 for Joyous Wolf.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. June 18 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. June 19 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Playdead will perform at 7 p.m. June 18; and Grady Spencer & The Work will perform at 7 p.m. June 19 with guest Jon Bailey at Butterfield Stage, 101 E Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

• Funk Factory will perform with guest Neon Flight Duo at 6 p.m. June 18; and The Juice will perform at 6 p.m. with guest TJ Scarlett June 19 for Happy Hour at the AMP at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Admission is free; table reservations available for $25-$35. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp.

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves, a community hip-hop open mic night with mentorship from hip-hop artist Murs, hosts the second event of its six-month residency at 6 p.m. June 15 at 214 S. Main St. Free. facebook.com/cachecreate.

• The Swade Diablos will perform on the outdoor patio and JR Neal will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. June 18; and Rumours will perform at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

