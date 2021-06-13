Local notes: Writers' Colony accepting submissions

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is accepting submissions for the "Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories" fellowship. This fellowship is awarded to a writer working on a short or long work of nonfiction focusing on managing mental illness. This personal story should offer not just insight and awareness, but most importantly, hope. Stories focused on relationships, family life, travel, employment, civic contributions, passions, along with the barriers, fears and stigmas faced, are encouraged. The writing can take the form of memoir, personal essay, profile or biography. The successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit and the likelihood of publication.

WCDH will also present a workshop for young writers in collaboration with the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library's children's summer program series. "What We Feed Ourselves: Food and Storytelling" is instructed by Jami Nakamura Lin, the winner of the WCDH 2020 Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories fellowship. It will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. June 29 in the garden at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library, 188 Spring St. The workshop is free and appropriate for ages 10 through high school. It will follow a free lunch provided to ages 18 and under by the Flint Street Food Bank.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Mercy Health

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas has added two new members to its 24-member board of directors.

Joining the board are Mike Crist, vice president of highway services pricing for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., and Bert Kell, senior vice president and trust officer for Arvest Bank.

Crist and Kell will begin serving on the board in July.

The board also elected a new slate of officers. Chairwoman is Karen Parker, retired, Walmart Foundation, and vice chairwoman is Susan Peacock, strategic advisor, Runway Group. Treasurer is Tim Gossett, vice president, Walmart, Anheuser-Busch, and secretary is Loriane Pickell, senior counsel, Walmart. Pat Curran, former chief operating officer for Walmart, is immediate past chairman.

Board members serve as ambassadors for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and guide Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas in its pursuit of collaborative partnerships to enhance quality of life and strive toward making health care accessible for all.

Information: mercy.net.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.