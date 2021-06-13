Molly Alaine Rosenthal Richmond Meador Giles

St. James United Methodist Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for the marriage of Molly Alaine Rosenthal and Richmond Meador Giles. The Rev. Jay Clark of Pulaski Heights Methodist Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Susie and Brian Marshal Rosenthal of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Jo and the late Judge Robert E. Boyer of Fort Smith and Laurel and the late Malcolm David Rosenthal of Carthage, Mo.

The groom is the son of Dr. Sharon Meador and Stephen R. Giles of Little Rock. He is the grandson of the late Katherine and Fred Giles, also of Little Rock, and the late Martha and W.H. Meador of Jonesboro.

The church was decorated with a pair of cathedral arrangements in shades of ivory and blush. Music was by organist Bob Bidewell and vocalists Savannah Sprinkle and John Barsoian who sang "Can't Help Falling in Love With You."

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a strapless gown with a fit-and-flare silhouette. The bodice had a sweetheart neckline and the flared portion of the skirt and sweep train were embellished with large pleats. She carried a gathered Edwardian clutch of Playa Blanca roses, O'Hara rose and ivory hydrangeas.

Matron of honor was Connelly Dakil of Norman, Okla. Bridesmaids were Caroline Madel of Dallas; Anna Giles, sister of the groom, and Nicole Gore, Mary Katelin Ward, Natalie Clark and Rachel Barker, all of Little Rock; Rebecca Warner of West Memphis; Jadi Curtis of Missoula, Mont.; and Madison Johnson of New York. They wore column dresses of crepe and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Mary Eleanor Parnell and Adeline Parnell of Little Rock were flower girls and Thomas McNulty, also of Little Rock, was ring bearer.

Serving as best man was Adam Cline of Little Rock. Groomsmen were David Schrader of Houston, brother of the groom; Grant Rosenthal of Little Rock, brother of the bride, and Aaron Butler, Jeffery Marks, James Alan Woods, Foster Holcomb, Hunter Barron and Cameron Aviles, all of Little Rock; Wilson Faubel of Dallas and Doug Conner of Chicago.

A reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Guest tables in the ballroom held arrangements of roses, hydrangeas, snapdragons and lilies in crystal trumpet vases or low arrangements of wedding flowers. Music was by Funky Town 7 from Memphis.

The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in musical theater from Elon University, Elon, S.C., and from the University of Central Arkansas with a master's degree in teaching. She is an elementary school teacher at Episcopal Collegiate School.

The groom graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and has a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.