Dan O’Conor, a Chicago bus driver who started jumping into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor on the city’s North Side last year to relieve stress during the pandemic, marked his 365th day of making the jump to the cheers of supporters.

Michael Packard, 56, a commercial lobster diver from Wellfleet, Mass., said he thought he was going to die when he got caught in the mouth of a whale while diving near Provincetown and estimates he was in the whale’s mouth for 30 seconds before it surfaced and spit him out.

Asiel Norton, 43, of Venice, Calif., who was restrained by a flight attendant and passengers after he pounded on the cockpit door of a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tenn., and said “we need to land this plane” causing the flight to divert to Albuquerque, N.M., is charged with interference with a flight crew and attendants, according to the FBI.

Jiang, a 39-year-old professor in Shanghai identified only by his surname, faces a murder charge in the death of the Communist Party secretary in the school of mathematics at China’s Fudan University, authorities said.

Shae Sortwell, a state lawmaker in Wisconsin, is being asked to apologize after he said on Facebook, “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” in response to a nonprofit children’s museum’s mask policy.

Hamid Mir, a Pakistani journalist who was taken off the air by his TV station after he criticized the country’s military last month at a protest against growing attacks on journalists, has offered an apology, saying it wasn’t his intention to defame the army.

Nicole Bell, 27, a deputy in Los Angeles County, Calif., is facing charges of concealing evidence, accused of deleting video from the cellphone of a man who reportedly recorded her assaulting a prisoner in 2019 in the back of a patrol vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Chester Vegas Sr., 78, of Cut Off, La., was arrested and charged in the 1977 death of his wife, Diane Vegas, whose body was found with a bullet in the back at a restaurant in Golden Meadow, according to authorities.

Jordan Barson, 45, a commercial truck driver from Kingman, Ariz., who drove into a group of bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway, killing five and injuring four, was sentenced to 16 years in Nevada state prison for driving under the influence of methamphetamine causing death.

Front Section