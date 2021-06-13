North Little Rock notebook

District to provide kids summer food

The North Little Rock School District’s Child Nutrition Department will provide meals for children this summer.

The meals are for youths 18 and under, and will be served at all school cafeteria sites, except for the Pike View Early Childhood Center. The program will run from June 7-July 8 at the middle and high schools, and from June 14-July 15 at the elementary schools.

Breakfast will be served from 7:15 until 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the schools. No meals will be served on Fridays.

Acts lined up for plaza music series

Recording artist Josh Stewart and the band A Year & A Day will be the first musical guests for this year’s Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series.

The musicians will play Saturday at the plaza at 510 Main St. Stewart will play at 5 p.m. and A Year & A Day will start at 6:30 p.m. as part of the free, monthly music series.

The Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series will be every third Saturday in June, July and August with an opening performance at 5 p.m. and a headliner at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available from nearby Argenta restaurants.

Sponsors for the event include: the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city of North Little Rock, First Orion Corp, Russell Chevrolet, North Little Rock Fit2Live, Custom XM, Argenta Downtown Council, Taggart Architects and AT&T Arkansas.

Those interested can visit northlittlerock.org or follow the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau on Facebook for more information about the Summer Music Series and Argenta Plaza.

View of fireworks from sub offered

The 37th annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Pops On The River fireworks show can be viewed from the deck of a submarine this year.

People can buy tickets for $10 each to watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the USS Razorback submarine in North Little Rock. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including at a donation wine and beer bar.

People can purchase tickets by e-mailing info@aim-museum.org or calling (501) 371-8320.