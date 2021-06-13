Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last issued a well completion and six well recompletions in the week ending June 4. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy, LLC of Houston for Sicard No. 5-9, 24-hr. prod. 515 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,210 ft., perf. 6,070-6,302 OA ft. Loc. 2,500 ft. FNL & 1,800 ft. FEL of Sec. 9-5N-31W. Completed May 19.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Blakey No. 1-24H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,881 ft., perf. 4,760-8,642 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 850 ft. FSL & 260 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,210 ft. FSL & 487 ft. FEL of Sec. 24-9N-9W. Workover done May 17.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo, LLC of Magnolia for Heritage Energy No. 7, 24-hr. prod. 1.68 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,350 ft., perf. 6,800-8,310 OA ft. of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Workover done May 5.

FRANKLIN -- XTO Energy Inc. for Williams No. 1-5, 24-hr. prod. not available in Morris Form. of Altus Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,300 ft., perf. 1,712-1,734 ft. Loc. 1,315 ft. FSL & 1,298 ft. FWL of Sec. 5-9N-26W. Recompletion done May 20.

UNION -- Arklatx Operating Co. of Smackover for Reynolds No. 3 SWD, 24-hr. prod. not available in Graves Form. of Northwest Lisbon Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,560 ft., perf. 2,490-2,506 ft. of Sec. 25-16S-17W. Recompletion done May 26.

WHITE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Green Bay No. 1-9H4, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,155 ft., perf. 6,180-11,011 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 228 ft. FNL & 1,150 ft. FEL and BHL: 10 ft. FNL & 405 ft. FEL of Sec. 9-8N-10W. Workover done May 19.

XTO Energy Inc. for Townsend No. 1-16H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,402 ft., perf. 6,190-10,282 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,100 ft. FSL & 200 ft. FEL and BHL: 610 ft. FSL & 470 ft. FWL of Sec. 16-8N-10W. Workover done April 29.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.