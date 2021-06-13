100 years ago

June 13, 1921

MORRILTON -- Charley McArthur, aged about 40, a farmer living at Menifee, 12 miles east of Morrilton, was shot and killed yesterday morning by Marion McCarty, also a farmer. McCarty used a shotgun. He surrendered and waived preliminary examination, and was held to the Conway county Grand Jury, but was permitted to make bond. The shooting is said to have resulted from an argument over the two men's crops. McArthur, according to McCarty, pulled a pistol from his pocket, but did not shoot. McCarty ran into his house, got his shotgun and returned.

50 years ago

June 13, 1971

WARREN -- Governor Bumpers Saturday announced the state would proceed with the development of More Bay State Park in Southeast Arkansas despite a controversy with the Ouachita Exploration Company over leased mineral rights involving state park land. "We will go ahead and let contracts," Mr. Bumpers said. Ouachita has leased mineral rights to 90 acres of the 110 acre park site and has announced its intention of drilling oil wells on the land and building a road through the park. "In my opinion," Mr. Bumpers said, "drilling rights are not sufficient deterrent to stop the project."

25 years ago

June 13, 1996

• The red tag on the house's door means don't go in there. It means a North Little Rock building-code enforcement officer has pronounced the building condemned, unsafe to live in. But until Monday night, North Little Rock landlords could move people into these red-tagged buildings with little fear of reprisal. After Monday night's City Council meeting, they still can, but now they'll have to pay a $100 fine daily until the problems are corrected. Two weeks ago, Alderman Dan Carter proposed legislation that would make the practice of leasing condemned properties illegal.

10 years ago

June 13, 2011

• The Commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education said Sunday that he hasn't made a decision about a Legislative Joint Auditing Committee recommendation Friday to take over the Pulaski County Special School District. "I was not in the office, and I found out about the recommendations late in the day Friday," Education Commissioner Tom Kimbrell said during a break at a state Board of Education workshop. "I haven't had a chance to really read through all of the recommendations. We're going to do a very deliberate review before making any kind of decision."