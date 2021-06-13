Patents awarded to Arkansans

June 8, 2021

Patent 11,027,092 B2. System and Methods for Design, Operation and Use of the Magnetic Resonance of the Earth for Sleep Enhancement. Issued to Paul M. Bode of Fort Smith. Assigned to Serenity Wave LLC of Fort Smith.

Patent 11,028,062 B2. Catalytic Hydrolysis and Dehydration of Saccharides. Issued to Xianghong Qian and Ranil Wickramasinghe, both of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,028,949 B2. Fittings, Components, and Associated Tools. Issued to Don William Broussard of Wynne; Ronald Kent Swain of Kensett; Jeffery Allen Bess and Johnnie Rae Burrows, both of Longview, Texas, and Jerad Norman Richardson of Gladewater, Texas. Assigned to 3SC Global LLC of Kilgore, Texas.

Patent 11,030,855 B1. Sensor Equipped Device for Holding and Counting Gaming Chips. Issued to James H. Halsey and William L. Evans, both of El Dorado. Assigned to Elevated Gaming Technology LLC of Hot Springs.

Patent 11,031,513 B1. Integrated Silicon Carbide Ultraviolet Sensors and Methods. Issued to James A. Holmes of Fayetteville and Matthew Francis of Elkins.

Patent PP33,140 P2. Blackberry Plant Named 'A-2491TA.' Latin Name: Rubus subgenus Rubus Watson, Varietal Denomination: A-2491T. Isued to John R. Clark of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.