Phillies walk off for third consecutive game

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura drove in Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second consecutive game-ending hit as the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run home run in the ninth, Phillies reliever Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.

Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher's error. Jankowski bunted to the left side of the mound, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes running to third base, then hurried a throw high to first. Torreyes, the designated runner, advanced to third.

"That might be one of the toughest guys to bunt in the league," Phillies Manager Joe Girardi said. "He put it in [Chapman's] hands, and his speed allowed him to get to first base. It made all the difference in the world. We may not score that run."

Odubel Herrera popped out, then Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn't relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.

"Knew it was going to be a tough one," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said.

Segura hit a two-run single off the wall in left-center Thursday to wrap a 4-3 win over the Braves. Luke Williams' home run in the ninth on Wednesday sent the Phillies to the first of their three dramatic wins.

Bradley got Urshela to ground out before striking out Gary Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka

Bryce Harper doubled, had two singles and drove in two for the Phillies, who have won five of six.

Sanchez hit a home run and had an RBI single, and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees, who have lost six of eight.

"We didn't get the result, we didn't get the win, but really I like how we competed and how we're playing," LeMahieu said. "I know those results are going to come."

ANGELS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles rallied from a five-run deficit to deal Arizona its ninth consecutive loss.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, MARINERS 4 (10) Cesar Hernandez scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing Cleveland's rally over Seattle. Cleveland scored three runs with two outs in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4

ATHLETICS 11, ROYALS 2 Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and Oakland roughed up Kansas City. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A's improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.

WHITE SOX 15, TIGERS 2 Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent in a rout of Detroit. Brian Goodwin homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2 Marcus Semien hit a two-run home run -- one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning -- to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games in a win over Boston. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its record-setting 14th consecutive road loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 2 Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major-league win, leading Miami over Atlanta. Adam Duvall and Lewin Diaz hit home runs for Miami.

REDS 10, ROCKIES 3 Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and Cincinnati beat slumping Colorado, which has lost each of its road series this season.

METS 4, PADRES 1 Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run home run and New York defeated San Diego.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4 Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 2-1, GIANTS 0-2 (8) Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the covid-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run and Washington beat San Francisco in the first game of a doubleheader. The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman his first loss this season. In the second game, LaMonte Wade and Wilmer Flores each had RBI singles in the eighth inning to give the Giants a split of the doubleheader.