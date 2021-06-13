PT NOTEBOOK: Gardner in transition between transfer

SPRINGDALE -- Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League is filled with players on the move, but Aries Gardner has been around more than most.

Gardner is originally from Detroit, where he was an all-around athlete at Jesuit High School. He signed with South Alabama, where he stayed for one year before entering the transfer portal last month and deciding later to transfer to Grambling State, where he'll have four years left to play.

So, how did he end up in Springdale, where he'll play first base and outfield for PT Blue? The connection began with JT Baker, owner of Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League, who began discussions with Gardner after he decided to leave South Alabama.

"I'm friends with Nick Magnifico, the recruiting coordinator at South Alabama, and we sent out an email talking about our college league," Baker said. "Nick put me in touch with Aries. We talked with his parents and Aries came here early, where he's been training with us.

"He's a great kid. He's helping with our youth leagues, and we couldn't be more happy to have him here."

Gardner said he's been impressed with the quality of play in the PT League, where teams from Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas will play games each week through July 15 at Tyson Park in Springdale. Gardner is staying with a host family in Springdale until he leaves for Baton Rogue after the season ends.

"We heard great things about this league, and I know Christian Franklin at Arkansas played in this league last year," said Gardner, whose father, Kenneth, was an All-American in track and field at the University of Michigan. "There's a lot of guys who have talent out here, including JUCO guys who are underrated. So, I look forward to having fun and playing some good baseball out here before heading to Grambling State."

Strong start

Foster Roy turned in a top pitching performances during the first week of the Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League.

Roy struck out 13 in six innings to lead Sandlot White to a 1-0 victory over PT White. The 6-3 right-hander walked two and allowed one hit.

"It felt good to get back out there," said Roy, who'll be a junior next season at Oral Roberts University. "I had a good rhythm with my catcher, and I was able to command my fastball and throw strikes. I was also able to throw my breaking ball where I wanted."

Roy hopes a successful stint in Springdale and Tulsa, where the Sandlot teams are located, will lead to more opportunities to pitch for Oral Roberts. Roy has pitched very little for the Golden Eagles after beginning his college career at Richmond. He then spent a fall season at New Mexico Junior College before transferring to Oral Roberts, which finished 31-23 in 2021.

"There's a lot of talent out here," Roy said. "If I do well, that'll help me when I go back to Oral Roberts for the start of fall practice."

Roughriders at play

Crowder Community College in Neosho, Mo., has long been a feeder program for Division I baseball teams in the area, including the University of Arkanas.

Landrey Wilkerson is the latest. The first-team junior college All-American will join the Razorbacks after leading the Roughriders to a 55-8 record and third-place finish in the National Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

"He's a dynamic player," Crowder Coach Travis Lallemand said of Wilkerson, a former Van Buren Pointer who slugged 20 home runs and drove in 72 for the Roughriders this season. "He hits with power and doesn't punch out much."

Seth Adams, Parker Charlton and Logan Bell are Crowder players who hope to improve their stock while playing in the Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League. Adams and Bell redshirted this year while Charlton was mostly sidelined with a leg injury.

There's always a quick turnaround for players at two-year programs, and Adams, Bell and Charlton could help themselves with strong showings in the Springdale league.

"They all have the ability to crack our lineup," Lallemand said. "Seth is a right-handed pitcher, and Parker and Logan are left-handed bats who can come in and compete in the fall [practice]."