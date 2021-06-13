Salinas Valley: From high risk to role model for vaccinations

Last summer, the coronavirus raged among Salinas Valley farm workers, who were three times more likely to be infected than other workers at that time, according to the Monterey County dashboard tracker.

Deemed essential, farm workers planted, harvested and packed produce right beside co-workers, often relying on employers for crowded transportation and accommodation in camp-style housing. In many cases, protective gear, including masks, was in short supply. Testing didn't begin until many migratory workers had moved on to harvests elsewhere.

A year later, much has changed.

D'Arrigo California, a longtime Salinas Valley company that grows 35,000 acres of mostly vegetables, was approved as the first site for mass vaccination for farm workers in Monterey County in February. D'Arrigo partnered with the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, a community-based health-care provider, and received a supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses directly from the federal government.

Three hundred workers were vaccinated at the first drive-through clinic; the next Saturday that number was 3,000, according to Christopher Valadez, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California. As the number of people seeking vaccination grew each weekend, the clinic moved first to the Salinas Sports Complex that houses the California Rodeo Salinas, and then to the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City.

Valadez says his group, having just completed its 13th clinic, has vaccinated 30,000 farm workers; other clinics at pharmacies and hospitals have vaccinated 15,000 more. He said more than two-thirds of farm workers in Monterey County have been vaccinated and others have protective immunity from prior infection. By comparison, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 54% of people over 18 in Monterey County overall are fully vaccinated.

As infection numbers spiked last summer, the Grower-Shipper Association established a quarantine housing program with 60 private beds available each month. This year, Valadez says, the capacity of the program has expanded, but it is averaging just five workers per month, an indication that vaccinations, PPE and other protocols have led to plummeting infection rates.

Valadez says the availability of housing has increased "but the demand just isn't there."

At grower D'Arrigo's headquarters, school buses that transport farm workers to the fields line up before dawn, many hauling flatbeds of portable hand-washing stations. Last spring these were scarce in the Salinas Valley, despite CDC guidance that hand-washing was crucial for minimizing transmission. At D'Arrigo, which grows Andy Boy brand broccoli, broccoli rabe, cauliflower, fennel and romaine hearts, bus drivers now wait to greet workers, asking questions about workers' health while spraying their hands with sanitizer and taking temperatures.

An agricultural city of 155,000 people that produces a significant portion of the nation's lettuces, and broccoli, Salinas saw significant coronavirus outbreaks last growing season. A Berkeley public health study reported that between mid-July and November 2020, 13% of the farm workers enrolled in the study tested positive for the virus, compared with only 5% of California's population overall.

Last harvest season, California's state agencies and growers were slow to require mandatory personal protective equipment, to determine how and when to test workers and what protocols to adopt when workers tested positive. The farm workers included those with seasonal H-2A work visas, some American migrant workers and many more undocumented workers, largely from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

With protective gear in short supply, farmworkers in the Salinas Valley were at high risk for the coronavirus last summer. In February, D'Arrigo California gained approval to begin vaccinating Monterey County's vegetable harvesters. Now, more than 45,000 farmworkers are vaccinated. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

